Snap counts from Auburn’s loss to South Carolina
For the third straight week Auburn suffered a loss, falling to South Carolina 21-17.
The loss dropped Auburn to 6-5 on the season and will need a shocking win in the Iron Bowl to finish the regular season with a winning record.
Here is a look at how many snaps each player was on the field. The offense had 67 total snaps and the defense had 56 total snaps.
Quarterback
T.J. Finley: 67
Runing Back
Tank Bigsby: 46
Jarquez Hunter: 13
Shaun Shivers: 12
Wide Receiver
Shedrick Jackson: 55
Demetris Robertson: 43
Ja’Varrius Johnson: 38
Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 20
Ze’Vian Capers: 4
Tight End
John Samuel Shenker: 46
Luke Deal: 39
Tyler Fromm: 12
Landen King: 5
Brandon Frazier: 2
Left Tackle
Kilian Zierer: 67
LEFT GUARD
Tashawn Manning: 67
Center
Nick Brahms: 67
RIGHT GUARD
Keiondre Jones: 61
Alec Jackson: 6
Right Tackle
Brodarious Hamm: 67
Defensive Line
Colby Wooden: 39
Marcus Harris: 37
Tony Fair: 17
J.J. Pegues: 13
Marquis Burks: 7
Zykeivous Walker: 7
Edge
Eku Leota: 46
Derick Hall: 38
Cam Riley: 19
T.D. Moultry: 14
Romello Height: 14
Linebacker
Zakoby McClain: 56
Chandler Wooten: 56
Cam Riley: 4
Wesley Steiner: 1
Nickel
Nehemiah Pritchett: 33
Ladarius Tennison: 14
Donovan Kaufman: 7
Devin Guice: 6
Cornerback
Roger McCreary: 54
Jaylin Simpson: 42
Ro Torrence: 15
Safety
Smoke Monday: 56
Donovan Kaufman: 26
Bydarrius Knighten: 16
Devin Guice: 3