Snap counts from Auburn’s loss to South Carolina

For the third straight week Auburn suffered a loss, falling to South Carolina 21-17.

The loss dropped Auburn to 6-5 on the season and will need a shocking win in the Iron Bowl to finish the regular season with a winning record.

Here is a look at how many snaps each player was on the field. The offense had 67 total snaps and the defense had 56 total snaps.

Quarterback

T.J. Finley: 67

Runing Back

Tank Bigsby: 46

Jarquez Hunter: 13

Shaun Shivers: 12

Wide Receiver

Shedrick Jackson: 55

Demetris Robertson: 43

Ja’Varrius Johnson: 38

Malcolm Johnson Jr.: 20

Ze’Vian Capers: 4

Tight End

John Samuel Shenker: 46

Luke Deal: 39

Tyler Fromm: 12

Landen King: 5

Brandon Frazier: 2

Left Tackle

Kilian Zierer: 67

LEFT GUARD

Tashawn Manning: 67

Center

Nick Brahms: 67

RIGHT GUARD

Keiondre Jones: 61

Alec Jackson: 6

Right Tackle

Brodarious Hamm: 67

Defensive Line

Colby Wooden: 39

Marcus Harris: 37

Tony Fair: 17

J.J. Pegues: 13

Marquis Burks: 7

Zykeivous Walker: 7

Edge

Eku Leota: 46

Derick Hall: 38

Cam Riley: 19

T.D. Moultry: 14

Romello Height: 14

Linebacker

Zakoby McClain: 56

Chandler Wooten: 56

Cam Riley: 4

Wesley Steiner: 1

Nickel

Nehemiah Pritchett: 33

Ladarius Tennison: 14

Donovan Kaufman: 7

Devin Guice: 6

Nehemiah Pritchett: 3

Cornerback

Roger McCreary: 54

Jaylin Simpson: 42

Ro Torrence: 15

Safety

Smoke Monday: 56

Donovan Kaufman: 26

Bydarrius Knighten: 16

Devin Guice: 3