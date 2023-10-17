Snap Count Takeaways: Major notes from Oregon’s usage report vs. Washington

One of the most valuable things that I think we do each week at Ducks Wire is go through the usage report for the Oregon Ducks and break down the snap counts, looking at what the numbers tell us. We can break down how much or how little each player played, and use that information to draw larger conclusions about the team going forward.

Normally, the usage reports are most valuable in blowout games when we get to see hoards of young players get onto the field, offering us a look at potential depth chart rotations and future production.

However, in games like we saw on Saturday where the Ducks went to the brink in a 36-33 loss to the Washington Huskies, we can also get a ton of value from the usage report, seeing which players the coaches feel comfortable relying on the most.

That’s what we got in Week 7 for Dan Lanning and the Ducks. Here’s our look at the usage report, and some major takeaways from the numbers.

Total Snaps — 81-90

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

LT Josh Conerly (88)

RT Ajani Cornelius (88)

LG Marcus Harper (88)

QB Bo Nix (88)

WR Troy Franklin (88)

C Jackson Powers-Johnson (87)

Defense

No Players

Total Snaps — 61-70

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Offense

TE Terrance Ferguson (70)

RG Steven Jones (64)

Defense

S Tysheem Johnson (64)

LB Jeffrey Bassa (64)

S Evan Williams (64)

S Steve Stephens (62)

Total Snaps — 51-60

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Offense

WR Tez Johnson (60)

RB Bucky Irving (59)

Defense

DE Brandon Dorlus (59)

CB Khyree Jackson (51)

Total Snaps — 41-50

Offense

WR Traeshon Holden (50)

TE Patrick Herbert (45)

Defense

DT Popo Aumavae (42)

Total Snaps — 31-40

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Offense

No Players

Defense

EDGE Jordan Burch (39)

LB Jamal Hill (38)

Total Snaps — 21-30

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

WR Gary Bryant Jr. (29)

RB Jordan James (27)

RG Iapani Laloulu (26)

Defense

DT Taki Taimani (30)

EDGE Mase Funa (25)

CB Trikweze Bridges (22)

CB Jahlil Florence (21)

Total Snaps — 11-20

Offense

TE Casey Kelly (14)

Defense

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (17)

LB Bryce Boettcher (17)

CB Nikko Reed (17)

CB Dontae Manning (17)

DT Case ROgers (13)

Total Snaps — 0-10

Offense

No Players

Defense

LB Devon Jackson (9)

EDGE Teitum Tuioti (8)

EDGE Jake Shipley (8)

EDGE Emar’rion Winston (7)

EDGE Blake Purchase (6)

DT Keyon Ware-Hudson (4)

Takeaway: Every Down Troy

Steven Bisig-USA TODAY Sports

It’s not uncommon to see the starting offensive line play 100% of snaps, along with the starting quarterback, obviously. It is a bit more rare to see a wide receiver play every snap of the game, though. That was the case for Troy Franklin, who played all 88 offensive snaps for the Ducks on Saturday. It’s clear that they couldn’t keep Franklin off the field, and why would they want to after he turned in 8 catches for 154 yards and a touchdown?

Franklin is clearly one of the best players on this roster, and his usage certainly reflects that.

Takeaway: A Clear Starting Offense

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

This was not a game for depth and rotation on offense. This was a game for the best players to go try and get the job done. We saw that in the usage report, with 11 players getting 50 or more snaps. You had the five starting linemen, the QB, three wide receivers, a tight end, and a running back. That’s what this team looks like when it comes down to crunch time and the best players need to step up.

Takeaway: The Safety Split

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

It’s become pretty clear that the Ducks have identified their best defensive players at the safety position, and they have very little intention of rotating them out of the game.

Tysheem Johnson and Evan Williams played every defensive snap, while Steve Stevens came out of the game only twice. We’ve seen a bit more rotation at this position in the past, but it was clear that they were needed on Saturday. What’s more interesting to me is that Johnson, who has moved around quite a bit this year, stuck primarily in the slot during this game and played STAR for Oregon.

Takeaway: Cornerback Depth On Display

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

We got a little better look at the cornerback depth in this game with both Khyree Jackson and Jahlil Florence getting banged up and having to leave the game. While Jackson eventually returned, leading the group with 42 snaps, it was Trikweze Bridges who stepped up behind Florence and became the go-to guy. Behind him, Nikko Reed played 14 snaps at corner, and Donate Manning saw just 12 snaps at the position.

Takeaway: EDGE Swinging Door

It’s been interesting to see how much rotation Oregon does at the EDGE position. While you feel pretty solid when it comes to starting safeties, corners, linebackers, and defensive linemen, the Ducks have deployed a swinging gate mentality for edge rushers. Jordan Burch expectedly led the way with 39 total snaps, but behind him you have guys like Mase Funa (25), Matayo Uiagalelei (17), Teitum Tuioti (8), Jake Shipley (8), Emar’rion Winston (7), and Blake Purchase (6) getting some run as well.

It may be to keep everyone fresh, or it may be because certain matchups presented themselves. Whatever the reasoning, it has been an interesting development.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire