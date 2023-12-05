Snap Count Takeaways: Major notes from Oregon’s usage report in Pac-12 Championship

Most of the time in a conference championship game, you aren’t going to be in a position where you see a lot of depth pieces get onto the field. Unfortunately for the Oregon Ducks, there some some situations where that was the case on Friday against the Washington Huskies in the Pac-12 Championship Game, with a few notable injuries taking place throughout the game.

The end result was a frustrating loss for the Ducks, who now head to the Fiesta Bowl for a game against the Liberty Flames on New Year’s Day. It is unclear who will decide to play, and who will sit out, so there’s a chance that the usage report from that game will be incredibly informative when it comes to seeing how younger players performed. For now, though, we’ve got one last edition of snap count takeaways for when the Ducks entered a game with the bulk of their roster intact. Here are the snap counts, and some subsequent takeaways.

Total Snaps — 71-81

Offense

None

Defense

S Evan Williams (81)

LB Jeffrey Bassa (78)

S Steve Stephens IV (77)

Total Snaps — 61-70

Offense

None

Defense

CB Dontae Manning (70)

DL Brandon Dorlus (69)

LB Jestin Jacobs (67)

S Tysheem Johnson (65)

Total Snaps — 51-60

Offense

LT Josh Conerly (57)

C Jackson Powers-Johnson (57)

RG Steven Jones (57)

RT Ajani Cornelius (57)

QB Bo Nix (57)

WR Troy Franklin (57)

WR Traeshon Holden (53)

Defense

DL Taki Taimani (54)

Total Snaps — 41-50

Offense

WR Tez Johnson (45)

RB Bucky Irving (41)

Defense

DL Popo Aumavae (49)

CB Khyree Jackson (47)

Total Snaps — 31-40

Offense

LG Marcus Harper (39)

TE Terrance Ferguson (35)

Defense

EDGE Mase Funa (39)

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (36)

CB Nikko Reed (34)

Total Snaps — 21-30

Offense

TE Patrick Herbert (26)

Defense

EDGE Teitum Tuioti (23)

EDGE Emar’rion Winston (23)

DL Casey Rogers (21)

Total Snaps — 11-20

Offense

LG Iapani Laloulu (18)

RB Jordan James (18)

Defense

LB Jamal Hill (17)

S Cole Martin (11)

CB Trikweze Bridges (11)

Total Snaps — 0-10

Offense

TE Casey Kelly (10)

Defense

EDGE Blake Purchase (8)

DT Keyon Ware-Hudson (6)

EDGE Jordan Burch (5)

Takeaways: Traeshon Sees No-Gary Bump

We knew coming into this game that there was a chance WR Gary Bryant wouldn’t play after suffering a leg injury the week prior vs. Oregon State. While Bryant did suit up for the game, he didn’t see the field at all. It was Traeshon Holden who stepped up in his absence, playing a season-high 53 snaps in the game. Holden also provided arguably the play of the game for the Ducks — a 63-yard touchdown in the final minutes of the game to make it a one-score contest.

Takeaway: Jordan James' Low Number

One of the biggest frustrations shared by Oregon Duck fans this week is the fact that Jordan James didn’t get a bit more run than he we saw on Friday night. It was pretty clear in the first half that Oregon’s rushing attack was struggling with Bucky Irving looking limited, but James was finding a lot of success on the ground. This is displayed well by his 76.8 offensive grade on Pro Football Focus, by far the highest overall grade on the team. Despite that, James played just 18 total snaps in the game.

Takeaway: Tysheem, Khyree, and Jordan Miss Time

We’ve talked about untimely injuries popping up in this game, and when you look at the snap count numbers for a few key players, it certainly stands out.

Tysheem Johnson missed 16 snaps in the second half, Khyree Jackson missed 34 snaps in the second half, and Jordan Burch missed 76 total snaps after getting injured on the first drive of the game. These are three of your best defensive players, and if they aren’t able to be on the field, you’re going to suffer a setback.

Takeaway: Matayo Steps Up

In the wake of the injury to Jordan Burch, it was true-freshman Matayo Uiagalelei who stepped up the most. Uiagalelei played a career-high 36 snaps on the night, outpacing the other edge-rushers on the roster. As we said in the intro, this isn’t exactly a game where you want to have to rely on some of your depth pieces, but Oregon is lucky enough to have young players as talented as Matayo to lean on if needed.

