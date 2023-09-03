Snap Count Takeaways: Biggest notes from Oregon’s usage report in season-opener

A lot of questions were answered in the Oregon Ducks season-opening win against the Portland State Vikings on Saturday, but one of the most valuable bits of information we get after Week 1 comes after the game.

I am always excited to look at the usage report following the first contest of the year to get a sense of the snap counts that each player tallied during the matchup.

With new faces across the roster, and a load of players getting onto the field, it finally gives us a great opportunity to look at who plays, what the depth chart might look like, and which guys are getting the biggest opportunities.

We know the guys who started and played the most on Saturday in the 81-7 win over Portland State, but now we get to see how much some of the young guys played as well.

Here are the snap counts for Week 1, and some major takeaways from the numbers:

Total Snaps — 41-50

Offense

C Jackson Powers-Johnson (50)

LT Josh Conerly (49)

RG Steven Jones (47)

RT Ajani Cornelius (45)

LG Marcus Harper II (45)

Defense

S Tysheem Johnson (41)

Total Snaps — 31-40

Offense

WR Gary Bryant Jr. (40)

WR Traeshon Holden (40)

QB Bo Nix (39)

WR Kyler Kasper (31)

RB Jordan James (31)

TE Terrance Ferguson (31)

Defense

LB Jeffrey Bassa (31)

S Bryan Addison (31)

Total Snaps — 21-30

Offense

TE Kenyon Sadiq (30)

TE Patrick Herbert (30)

LG Dave Iuli (29)

WR Tez Johnson (27)

WR Justius Lowe (25)

QB Ty Thompson (25)

RG Iapani Laloulu (24)

RG Kawika Rogers (24)

WR Troy Franklin (24)

Defense

CB Khyree Jackson (28)

CB Dontae Manning (28)

EDGE Jordan Burch (24)

DE Casey Rogers (24)

DT Popo Aumavae (24)

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (22)

LB Jamal Hill (22)

S Steve Stephens (22)

Total Snaps — 11-20

Offense

LT Faaope Laloulu (20)

C Charlie Pickard (19)

RB Bucky Irving (19)

RB Jayden Limar (16)

Defense

DT Keyon Ware-Hudson (20)

EDGE Emar’rion Winston (19)

LB Bryce Boettcher (19)

STAR Nikko Reed (19)

LB Devon Jackson (18)

DE Brandon Dorlus (18)

LB Connor Soelle (18)

CB Jahlil Florence (17)

CB Trikweze Bridges (17)

EDGE Jake Shipley (16)

EDGE Blake Purchase (14)

STAR Cole Martin (13)

CB Daylen Austin (12)

S Tyler Turner (12)

DT Taki Taimani (12)

STAR Khamari Terrell (11)

Total Snaps — 0-10

Offense

QB Austin Novosad (10)

RB Dante Dowdell (10)

WR Jurrion Dickey (8)

WR Darrian Anderson (8)

LG Junior Angilau (8)

RT George Silva (5)

RG Gernorris Wilson (5)

Defense

DT A’Mauri Washington (9)

CB Rodrick Pleasant (9)

EDGE Jaeden Moore (9)

DE Ashton Porter (8)

DT Ben Roberts (8)

Johnny Bowens III (7)

S Kodi DeCambra (6)

LB Jerry Mixon (6)

DE Terrance Green (5)

DE My’Keil Gardner (4)

CB Solomon Davis (3)

Takeaway: Starting OL Takes Shape

One of the few position groups on Saturday that actually resembled the litany of depth chart projections ahead of the season was the offensive line. The starters stayed consistent throughout the game and it seems like we can expect that group to stay pretty consistent as follows:

LT Josh Conerly

LG Marcus Harper II

C Jackson Powers-Johnson

RG Steven Jones

RT Ajani Cornelius

When Nishad Strother gets back healthy, and Junior Angilau ramps up to full speed (more on that soon) then there’s a chance we see some different faces in the starting lineup, but for now, this group feels solid.

Takeaway: Even Split Among Tight Ends

Though Patrick Herbert may have surprised some people by getting the starting reps at tight end, the trio of pass-catchers at that position were pretty evenly split as far as snaps went. Terrance Ferguson led the way with 31, while both Herbert and Kenyon Sadiq had 30 snaps each. Likewise, Ferguson had 3 targets, while the other two had a target apiece.

As the season goes on and the stakes get higher, it will be interesting to see if this even split remains, or if Ferguson takes a bulk of the load.

Takeaway: CB Starters Take Shape

The rotation of cornerbacks started to take shape early on in the game on Saturday. Both Khyree Jackson and Dontae Manning started the game, playing 28 snaps each. Behind them, Trikweze Bridges and Jahlil Florence entered the game and played 17 snaps each.

We will see if rotations change at all as the season goes on, but for the start of the year, I think we can feel confident about who the starters will be.

Takeaway: Jurrion Dickey, Junior Angilau Low Snaps

I am surprised at how little we saw both true freshman WR Jurrion Dickey and Texas transfer OL Junior Angilau play in this game. Dickey got just 8 total snaps, among the lowest of any true freshman. Angilau notched just 8 snaps as well, only getting in the game in the 4th quarter.

While Dickey got to Eugene only for the fall, he may have to work his way into the system a bit more before seeing the field. As for Angilau, he is only a year removed from an ACL injury, so there’s a chance he is still ramping back up.

