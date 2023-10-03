Snap-Count Takeaways: Biggest notes from Oregon’s usage report vs. Stanford

In the Week 4 game against the Colorado Buffaloes, we didn’t quite expect to see as many young depth players as we did for the Oregon Ducks in what turned out to be a 42-6 blowout.

In turn, we probably didn’t see as many young players as we expected to on Saturday in a 42-6 blowout win over the Stanford Cardinal.

The Ducks got off to a very slow start in this game, punting on their first two offensive possessions and falling behind 6-0. Of course, they turned it around quickly and went on to score 42 unanswered points, but in a world where we look at the usage report in order to see how many young players got to see some action, there were quite a bit fewer than had the Ducks gotten an earlier blowout.

Regardless, there are some good notes to take away from the snap counts in Week 5. Here are our snap count takeaways for the Ducks in their win vs. Stanford:

Total Snaps — 61-70

(Photo by John E. Moore III/Getty Images)

Offense

None

Defense

S Tysheem Johnson (64)

Total Snaps — 51-60

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

LT Josh Conerly (55)

C Jackson Powers-Johnson (55)

RT Ajani Cornelius (55)

QB Bo Nix (55)

Defense

S Evan Williams (59)

LB Jeffrey Bassa (54)

Total Snaps — 41-50

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

LG Marcus Harper (48)

WR Troy Franklin (47)

WR Gary Bryant Jr. (43)

Defense

STAR Nikko Reed (45)

DE Brandon Dorlus (44)

S Steve Stephens IV (41)

Total Snaps — 31-40

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

TE Terrance Ferguson (40)

RB Bucky Irving (38)

RG Steven Jones (38)

WR Traeshon Holden (34)

Defense

EDGE Jordan Burch (36)

CB Dontae Manning (35)

LB Bryce Boettcher (33)

CB Jahlil Florence (33)

DL Casey Rogers (31)

Total Snaps — 21-30

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

Offense

TE Patrick Herbert (27)

RG Iapani Laloulu (24)

Defense

LB Jamal Hill (27)

DT Taki Taimani (26)

DT Keyon Ware-Hudson (26)

EDGE Matayo Uiagalelei (24)

EDGE Teitum Tuioti (24)

CB Khyree Jackson (24)

EDGE Mase Funa (24)

EDGE Emar’rion Winston (23)

EDGE Jake Shipley (23)

Total Snaps — 11-20

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Offense

WR Tez Johnson (20)

RB Jordan James (17)

TE Casey Kelly (16)

Defense

EDGE Blake Purchase (18)

LB Devon Jackson (17)

DT A’Mauri Washington (13)

STAR Cole Martin (13)

CB Trikweze Bridges (13)

Total Snaps — 0-10

Offense

LT Faaope Laloulu (8)

TE Kenyon Sadiq (7)

RT Kawika Rogers (7)

QB Ty Thompson (7)

C Charlie Pickard (7)

LG Nishad Strother (7)

RB Jayden Limar (5)

WR Kyler Kasper (5)

RB Dante Dowdell (4)

WR Justius Lowe (4)

WR Kris Hutson (2)

Defense

LB Jerry Mixon (9)

DT Ben Roberts (5)

LB Connor Soelle (4)

DT Popo Aumavae (4)

Takeaway: OL Trio Stands Out

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Earlier this year, we felt confident saying that there were 5 offensive linemen who were the clear-cut starters. While that is still mostly true, I think it’s been made clear over the past couple of games that there are a clear-cut 3 premier offensive linemen, and then a short rotation at the two guard spots.

LT Josh Conerly, C Jackson Powers-Johnson, and RT Ajani Cornelius all played 55 snaps vs. Stanford, while LG Marcus Harper played 48 and LG Steven Jones played 38. True freshman Iapani Laoulu is rotating in a lot at RG, playing 24 snaps, while Nishad Strother made his Oregon debut and got 7 snaps at LG.

Takeaway: WR Split Looks New

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

The split at wide receiver got a bit of a shake-up this week, with Tez Johnson playing fewer snaps than I would have expected him to play. At the top, Troy Franklin unsurprisingly led the way with 47 snaps, and then it was Gary Bryant Jr. (43) and Traeshon Holden (34) who were next in line. Johnson played only 20 snaps on the night and was the lowest-graded player on the team according to Pro Football Focus.

Takeaway: Jordan Burch Elevates

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

It took a little bit for Jordan Burch to get settled in, but he’s playing as one of the best players on Oregon’s defense at the moment, and it’s clear that the coaches are giving him more of an opportunity because of it.

Burch’s snaps went up from 24 in Week 4 vs. Colorado to 36 in Week 5 vs. Stanford, a game where he had 6 tackles. The divide between him and the other edge rushers — Matayo Uiagalelei, Teitum Tuioti, Mase Funa, Emar’rion Winston — is now clearly defined, with none of those players getting more than 24 snaps.

Takeaway: Kris Hutson Situation Gets Interesting

Photo Courtesy of Ethan Landa

The Kris Hutson situation is getting a little bit weirder.

One of Oregon’s starting WRs from 2022 has played an incredibly small roll this season, appearing in just 3 games so far with fewer than 10 snaps in each contest. There is a belief that Hutson may try to redshirt this season and transfer when the year is done. That could still be the case, but it’s worth noting that you can only play in 4 games if you plan to redshirt. As mentioned before, Hutson has now appeared in three games.

What makes that even stranger is the fact that Hutson played just 2 snaps in this game, which is largely meaningless. If the plan is to redshirt, then I’m not sure why they would waste a game appearance with just 2 snaps.

Maybe I’m reading far too much into this, but I found that interesting.

