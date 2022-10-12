Snap Count Takeaways: 5 notes from Oregon’s usage report in 49-22 win over Arizona

The Oregon Ducks survived a trip to the desert over the weekend, and they did so in an impressive fashion.

While blowing out a team like the Arizona Wildcats may not seem like a big deal on paper, knowing the Ducks’ history playing in Tucson, mixed with all of the weird vibes that we out and about on Saturday — Utah got upset by UCLA, Washington got upset by Arizona State, USC was in a dogfight with Washington State — made this blowout pretty satisfying for Oregon fans to watch.

It also gave us another chance to see a number of depth players take the field in the second half and presented an opportunity for a usage report piece.

As we often do, we wanted to take a look at the snap counts according to Pro Football Focus and see what we can glean from the information. This week, it gave us a couple of answers as far as depth charts go, and some positive news as far as the development of one important defensive player goes.

There were 72 total offensive snaps in the game for Oregon and 73 defensive snaps. Here’s the usage report, followed by a few takeaways, from Week 6:

Total Snaps — 60-plus

Offense

None

Defense

CB Christian Gonzalez (70)

S Bennett Williams (68)

CB Trikweze Bridges (62)

LB Jeffrey Bassa (60)

Total Snaps — 50-60

Offense

QB Bo Nix (58)

LG Marcus Harper (58)

C Alex Forsyth (58)

LT T.J. Bass (52)

RT Malaesala Aumavae-Laulu (52)

WR Chase Cota (52)

Defense

DE Brandon Dorlus (56)

LB Noah Sewell (52)

Total Snaps — 40-50

Offense

WR Troy Franklin (42)

Defense

DE DJ Johnson (49)

S Steve Stephens IV (44)

CB Jahlil Florence (43)

S Jamal Hill (43)

Total Snaps — 30-40

Offense

WR Kris Hutson (37)

RG Ryan Walk (36)

TE Cam McCormick (32)

Defense

LB Justin Flowe (39)

LB Mase Funa (35)

DT Case Rogers (31)

CB Dontae Manning (30)

DT Taki Taimani (30)

Total Snaps — 20-30

Offense

RG Jackson Powers-Johnson (28)

RB Bucky Irving (28)

LT Josh Conerly Jr. (26)

TE Patrick Herbert (26)

RB Noah Whittington (25)

TE Terrance Ferguson (23)

TE Moliki Matavao (22)

RT Dawson Jaramillo (20)

Defense

DT Jordon Riley (25)

DT Keyon Ware-Hudson (25)

Total Snaps — 10-20

Offense

WR Josh Delgado (15)

RB Sean Dollars (15)

QB Ty Thompson (14)

LG Dave Iuli (14)

RG Faaope Laloulu (14)

RB Jordan James (13)

Defense

DT Treven Ma’ae (16)

Total Snaps — 0-10

Offense

WR Kyler Kasper (9)

WR Seven McGee (9)

C Kanen Rossi (8)

WR Caleb Chapman (4)

WR Isaah Crocker (2)

Defense

DE Bradyn Swinson (9)

S JJ Greenfield (7)

RT Keanu Williams (4)

CB Darren Barkins (3)

DE Jake Shipley (2)

LB Emar’rion Winston (1)

Takeaway: Secondary snaps rise

Against a pass-happy team like the Arizona Wildcats, it should come as no surprise that the snap counts for the secondary as a whole rose on Saturday. It is interesting to see how Dan Lanning and the Ducks utilized their defensive pieces though. CB Christian Gonzalez was the most played player in the game with 70 total snaps, and his ability to move inside to the slot corner position allowed Oregon to be multiple and get other DBs on the field. Just at CB, we saw Trikweze Bridges (68), Jahlil Florence (43), and Dontae Manning (30) all get more snaps than normal. This is a great trend for Oregon, knowing that they can move pieces around in the secondary and match up with a team that can really beat you in one facet of the game.

Takeaway: Can't keep Bassa off of field

I wrote last week in our usage report piece that it’s becoming clear that linebacker Jeffrey Bassa has found a role on the defense and is really coming into his own. That was once again made clear on Saturday night as the Ducks just couldn’t keep him off the field. He played 60 of the 72 snaps against the Wildcats, further growing this trend of increased playing time since the start of the season:

Week 1 vs. Georgia: 27 snaps (42%)

Week 2 vs. Eastern Washington: 20 snaps (38%)

Week 3 vs. BYU: 38 snaps (54%)

Week 4 vs. Washington State: 70 snaps (91%)

Week 5 vs. Stanford: 54 snaps (74%)

Week 6 vs. Arizona: 60 snaps (82%)

Bassa matches up well against a team like the Wildcats since he acts as more of a hybrid linebacker/safety who can get out in coverage. Seeing him continue to have this type of impact is great for the defense.

Takeaway: Chase Cota out-paces WRs

Usually, we see the top 2-3 wide receivers on the team get close to the same number of snaps, mostly in on passing plays and occasionally to do some run blocking. On Saturday, it was Chase Cota who out-snapped the rest, getting 52 total plays in comparison to Troy Franklin’s 42, and Kris Hutson’s 37. Cota didn’t end up having any more of an impact in the receiving game than the others — 3 catches for 60 yards — but it’s clear that the offense likes what he can give them when on the field.

Takeaway: Josh Conerly, Jahlil Florence see big days

A pair of true freshmen established themselves as legitimate pieces on this team over the weekend. LT Josh Conerly Jr. saw the most snaps he’s seen all year with 26, out-pacing the 25 that he had against Eastern Washington. Much of that EWU game was played in garbage time, so his 26 snaps against Arizona are far more meaningful to me.

Florence saw by far his biggest workload of the year with 43 snaps, where his previous hight was 31 against BYU. He stood up well on the outside in coverage against a really good Arizona passing attack, and proved that he’s on his way to becoming a really nice defensive piece for the Ducks.

It is also important to note that both Conerly and Florence have now burned their redshirts for the year as well.

Takeaway: Seven McGee making most of opportunity

Seven McGee led all Oregon receivers with 4 catches, turning that into 34 yards. The numbers aren’t too impressive, but when you consider the fact that McGee only saw 9 snaps on the night, you can see that he’s doing the most with the little opportunity that he’s getting.

I’m also curious to see if his opportunity on the field will grow at all going forward. We were made to believe in the offseason that McGee would be one of the focal points of the offense, but so far we are yet to see that.

