Snap count predictions for each of the Eagles’ 2023 draft picks

The Eagles came away with seven talented players after the 2023 NFL draft, and the team received glowing grades from experts and analysts.

Philadelphia landed five total defenders and four real players in the trenches, landing Tyler Steen from Alabama in the second round.

The young guys are now fully entrenched into the program, and we’re predicting the total snaps for all seven players.

Jalen Carter, defensive tackle

2023 role: Day 1 contributor

An explosive and disruptive player at multiple positions, Carter is the team’s first-round draft pick, and with that comes expectations, but he’s on a roster where being a Day 1 starter isn’t the most crucial objective. He’d have to be dominant from the onset to be a starter, while the Eagles want the All-American to gel quickly while maintaining his dominance.

Philadelphia lost over 1100 snaps to free agency: Javon Hargrave logged 712 snaps in 2022, while Ndamukong Suh and Linval Joseph logged 365 total snaps.

Carter will eclipse Jordan Davis’ 224 snaps by a wide margin.

prediction: 575 snaps

Nolan Smith, Edge

2023 role: Day 1 contributor

Smith certainly will have a chance to earn time on special teams with his speed and his tenacity, and he’s joining a team that values pass rushing off the edge – Haason Reddick, Brandon Graham, Josh Sweat, Derek Barnett, among them.

Breakdown: Smith will likely play the SAM linebacker spot as well as a more natural defensive end position at times. He’s among a talented group of pass rushers, but should see quality snaps from the onset.

Prediction: 414 snaps

Tyler Steen, OL

2023 role: Initial backup

Breakdown: Four of the five offensive line positions in Philadelphia return starters and only at right guard is there a starting position open. Steen will battle Cam Jurgens, Jack Driscoll, Sua Opeta and others.

Philadelphia has one of the NFL’s best and healthier offensive line, with each starter from 2022 logging over 900+ snaps.

Prediction: 59 snaps

Sydney Brown, S

2023 role: Key contributor

A productive and versatile player at Illinois, Brown brings five years of starting experience and a hybrid skill set that Sean Desai will love. With C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Marcus Epps moving on in free agency, playing time is available. The Eagles signed Terrell Edmunds, a five-year starter with the Steelers, and Justin Evans, who fought back from a severe knee injury. Reed Blankenship played well in his rookie season. K’Von Wallace provided some quality depth.

Breakdown: How quickly Brown can learn the defense will determine when he’s a starter.

Prediction: 630 snaps

Kelee Ringo, CB

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

2023 role: Backup

The 20-year-old, athletic cornerback has a lot of developing to do, and he’ll have veterans like Darius Slay, James Bradberry, and Avonte Maddox around give Ringo a great group of players to learn from.

Breakdown: Short of a serious injury or ultimate collapse, this should be a redshirt season for Ringo unless his talent is that overwhelming.

Prediction: 17 snaps

Tanner McKee, CB

Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

2023 role: Third quarterback

McKee is a big-armed, strong quarterback who has a lot of qualities the Eagles like as a developmental prospect.

Prediction: zero snaps

Moro Ojomo, DT, Texas

2023 role: Backup

Ojomo has said all the right things about competing, but he plays one of the deepest positions on the Eagles roster.

Prediction: 27 snaps

