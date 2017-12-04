Raiders snap count: Patterson, Walford produce with top WRs out

OAKLAND – The Raiders ran screen passes a few times Sunday against the Giants, but offensive coordinator Todd Downing though a small tweak might produce a big play.

He discussed with Derek Carr and his offensive staff, and reworked the play there on the sideline. Downing called for it late in the fourth quarter, with Raiders clinging to a three-point lead.

The adjustment worked perfectly. Carr faked a handoff to Marshawn Lynch and threw Cordarelle Patterson a quick dart near the line of scrimmage. Johnny Holton and Seth Roberts created a pocket he burst through, only to find Donald Penn and Rodney Hudson blocking for him on the second level.

Patterson reached the edge and flipped the afterburners. Giants safety Landon Collins had an angle and caught him 59 yards downfield.

Story Continues

"It was just a screen route, we ran it all game but we just did it out of a different formation," Patterson said. "He said, just get the ball and we are going to score a touchdown. Unfortunately, I got caught and I don't like getting caught so I was mad after that but we got the win. At the end of the day that's all that matters."

The Raiders scored three plays later with Holton's 9-yard touchdown catch that iced the game. Patterson played a huge role in that score and a few others.

He had four receptions for 97 yards on four targets, an essential performance with Amari Cooper hurt and Michael Crabtree suspended. The Raiders missed their top targets, but Patterson's effort lessened the blow. Roberts and Holton also contributed to a 27-14 victory.

Patterson did all that on 34 offensive snaps. Holton led the receivers with 51, and Roberts had 46. Practice squad promotion Isaac Whitney had 15 snaps as well in his NFL debut.

Clive Walford also emerged from the shadows to have a big day. He played a season-high 25 offensive snaps, and had four catches for 57 yards on four targets primarily in a receiving role.

"He hasn't had as many opportunities," Carr said. "He knew – and I've seen it in practice, he was going to be able to win the 1-on-1's today. He was explosive for us. … If we can have of our guys step up like they did, it's going to be good for us."

OFFENSE

Quarterback –

Derek Carr 65

Running back – Marshawn Lynch 32, DeAndre Washington 14, Jamize Olawale 13, Jalen Richard 13

Wide receiver – Johnny Holton 51, Seth Roberts 46, Cordarelle Patterson 34, Isaac Whitney 15

Tight end – Jared Cook 50, Lee Smith 26, Clive Walford 25

Offensive line – Kelechi Osemele 65, Rodney Hudson 65, Gabe Jackson 65, Marshall Newhouse 65, Donald Penn 62, Vadal Alexander 6, David Sharpe 3









DEFENSE

Defensive line –

Khalil Mack 51, Denico Autry 39, Mario Edwards 35, Eddie Vanderdoes 32, Treyvon Hester 22, Justin Ellis 17, James Cowser 10

Linebacker – NaVorro Bowman 62, Nicholas Morrow 59, Bruce Irvin 50, Shilique Calhoun 13, Marquel Lee 1, Xavier Woodson-Luster 1

Cornerback – TJ Carrie 61, Sean Smith 60, Dexter McDonald 43

Safety – Karl Joseph 61, Reggie Nelson 58, Shalom Luani 4, Keith McGill 3







SPECIAL TEAMS

Keith McGill 23, Marquel Lee 21, Jamize Olawale 21, Erik Harris 21, Xavier Woodson-Luster 20, Shalom Luani 16, Obi Melifonwu 13, Shilique Calhoun 12, James Cowser 10, Jalen Richard 10, Jon Condo 9, Isaac Whitney 9, DeAndre Washington 9, Marquette King 9, Giorgio Tavecchio 9, Cordarrelle Patterson 8, Lee Smith 8, Nicholas Morrow 8, Jon Feliciano 7, Johnny Holton 7, Karl Joseph 5, Marshall Newhouse 4, Kelechi Osemele 4, Gabe Jackson 4, Clive Walford 4, Vadal Alexander 4, TJ Carrie 4, Dexter McDonald 4, Justin Ellis 4, Khalil Mack 3, Denico Autry 3, Mario Edwards 3, Treyvon Hester 3, Jared Cook 1, NaVorro Bowman 1.



DID NOT PLAY

QB EJ Manuel



INACTIVE

QB Connor Cook, LB Cory James, OT Jylan Ware, DL Jihad Ward, CB David Amerson, WR Amari Cooper, DT Darius Latham

