Snap count notes and observations from the Browns’ Week 4 win over the Cowboys

There are some tired bodies in the Cleveland Browns training room after Sunday’s 49-38 win over the Dallas Cowboys. The snap counts and playing times for the Browns in the Week 4 win show a lot of reps for many players on both sides of the ball.

The Browns had 75 snaps on offense and 82 total on defense. That’s the most snaps the offense has played through four weeks and the second-most the defense has played, behind the 92 in the Week 2 win over Cincinnati.

Five Browns played all the offensive snaps, while three went all the way on defense. On offense, it was QB Baker Mayfield and four of the five starting offensive linemen. Right tackle Jack Conklin sat out four plays, replaced by Chris Hubbard.

Defensively, safety Andrew Sendejo and corners Denzel Ward and Terrance Mitchell were on the field for every rep. That’s an impressive showing from Ward, who was questionable for the game with a groin injury.

Olivier Vernon was also questionable and had missed two weeks in a row, but the veteran DE played 65 snaps. That’s more than fellow DE Myles Garrett (60) and Vernon’s replacement during his absence, Porter Gustin (41).

Rookie linebacker Jacob Phillips saw 17 snaps in his return to action, 10 less than Mack Wilson. B.J. Goodson (64 snaps) was the only LB on the field for more than half the game.

On offense, running back D’Ernest Johnson only played 17 reps but saw the ball on 13 of those. He played in place of Nick Chubb, who left the game after just 14 snaps with his knee injury. Kareem Hunt led the RB group with only 26, while Dontrell Hilliard chipped in 15 in a true RB-by-committee game.

Rookie tight end Harrison Bryant continues to grow, as reflected by his 52 snaps. With Austin Hooper playing 63, that’s a lot of two-TE sets. Fellow rookie Donovan Peoples-Jones made his WR debut with 33 reps, behind Odell Beckham Jr. (58) and Jarvis Landry (57).