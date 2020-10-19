Snap count notes: Busy day for the Browns secondary in Week 6

In a game featuring just 122 total plays, the Cleveland Browns secondary was a busy one.

The starting foursome in the Browns secondary played all but two combined snaps. Safety Andrew Sendejo and CB Denzel Ward both stayed on the field for all 65 of the Steelers offensive plays, while CB Terrance Mitchell and S Sheldrick Redwine each played 64. Nickel CB Kevin Johnson saw 42 reps and M.J. Stewart played two, while no safeties besides the staters saw action.

Four LBs saw at least 20 snaps, led by B.J. Goodson and his 57. Malcolm Smith (34), Mack Wilson (31) and Sione Takitaki (21) followed, with Tae Davis also playing seven. The shift to a heavier LB front appears to be an adjustment to the Steelers’ run-heavy game plan.

On offense, the No. 3 WR saw more reps than the No. 2 tight end for the first time all season. Rashard Higgins played 34 snaps and scored Cleveland’s only TD. David Njoku played 23 as the second TE, two more than rookie Harrison Bryant.

Quarterback Case Keenum saw 15 reps in his first action in a Browns uniform.

