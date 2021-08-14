Snap count notes: Breaking down the Lions reps in the preseason opener

One of the key factors to analyze following a preseason game is the snap count for players. Who played, how much did they play at their positions and what volume of reps did the roster bubble players get on special teams?

For the Detroit Lions in their preseason opener, 13 players sat out. Many were sidelined with injuries, including starting RB D’Andre Swift, second-round DE Levi Onwuzurike and nose tackle John Penisini. Tight end T.J. Hockenson and veteran DE Michael Brockers also sat it out, with head coach Dan Campbell not wanting to risk injury to his key performers.

Offense

The starters played two full series, 22 snaps in total. None of the regular starters, from QB Jared Goff to RG Halapoulivaati Vaitai, reentered the game after those two drives.

Two backup offensive tackles, Dan Skipper and Darrin Paulo, topped the snap counts. Each played 47 snaps. Reserve lineman Matt Nelson played 30 at guard, though he’s generally expected to be both a guard and tackle. Second-year guard Logan Stenberg also played 30 and fared fairly well.

Tom Kennedy topped all skill position players with 36 snaps. Fellow wideout Sage Surratt played 30.

In the battle for the No. 3 TE spot, the Lions gave Alize Mack the first chance to prove himself. He played 23 snaps on offense and another 10 on special teams. His competitors:

Charlie Taumoepeau, 17 on offense and nine on special teams

Brock Wright, 15 and 13

Hunter Thedford, 12 and one

Mack had the only passing target, catching one throw for exactly one yard.

At running back, newcomer Craig Reynolds logged 14 snaps. That’s three more than seventh-round rookie Jermar Jefferson, who has been slowed by injury in practice recently. Dedrick Mills played 11 and Javon Leake, who served as the return specialist in the second half, was on the field for just two offensive snaps.

Defense

It felt like OLB Julian Okwara never left the field. In reality, Okwara was only on the field for 49 defensive snaps. That’s still the most on the Lions, who played the starters for the first two series exclusively as well. Romeo Okwara, Trey Flowers, Jamie Collins, Tracy Walker and the other regular starters played 11 snaps.

New CB Nickell Robey-Coleman was on the field for 17 reps. Undrafted rookie A.J. Parker, who started as the nickel corner, topped that with 23 on defense and another 12 on special teams. The Lions coaches clearly wanted to see what Parker could do in a game. He was out-repped third-round rookie Ifeatu Melifonwu, who played 30 and 13. Another undrafted corner, Jerry Jacobs, also played 23, while Bobby Price played 17 in his first action at CB after moving from safety.

Rookie LB Derrick Barnes played just eight reps on defense, though he was quite active and visible on those snaps. Veteran Jalen Reeves-Maybin also played just eight on defense, but he logged 11 special teams snaps. Jahlani Tavai matched the special teams reps and was on the field for 22 defensive snaps.

Of note, LB Shaun Dion Hamilton did not play on special teams. It’s generally thought that he, Tavai and Reeves-Maybin are competing for the same spots. Undrafted rookie Tavante Beckett took Hamilton’s 11 punt and kick team reps. Second-year DE Jashon Cornell, expected to be a roster bubble player for the final 53, also did not play on special teams while logging 20 reps on defense.