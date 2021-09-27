Snap count from Bengals’ Week 3 win over Steelers

One look at the Cincinnati Bengals snap counts from their win over the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3 says it all — rookie guard Jackson Carman led the way for the offense.

Carman played on every offensive snap of the day and broke all the way out in the process.

The second-round rookie was one key element of the win that showcased new players making big contributions.

Ja’Marr Chase led all receivers in snaps and surpassed Randy Moss in the NFL history books.

Auden Tate got more than 50 percent of the snaps with Tee Higgins out. Rookie back Chris Evans only played 11 percent of the snaps but made key plays. Thirteen Bengals defenders played on 40 percent or more of the defense’s snaps. That includes breakout linebacker Akeem Davis-Gaither, whose snap-count jumped to 54 percent this week.

The full numbers:

List