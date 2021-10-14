College football’s most interesting lines, week 7: MACtion, DACOACHO, and… fine, bet on Nebraska
Wherein we reveal college football's most unbettable team and advocate... trusting in the Cornhuskers? Oh, no.
Wherein we reveal college football's most unbettable team and advocate... trusting in the Cornhuskers? Oh, no.
It's college football season. We can pretend we only wanna watch good games, or we can face facts.
Stanford vs Washington State prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
Oregon vs Cal prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, October 16
The Times' national college sports reporter J. Brady McCollough makes his picks for the nine best games in Week 7, plus the UCLA-Washington game.
European reports are abuzz about the possibility of Andretti coming to Formula 1 and bringing an IndyCar star with him.
Joe Russo, best known for his collaborations with brother Anthony on Marvel blockbusters Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, spoke today about moving outside of the studio system with the formation of his indie company AGBO, and the future of the theatrical biz in the streaming era. Appearing in-person during the Rome Film Festival’s MIA […]
We’ve reached the halfway point of the college football season and the race for the national championship feels wide open.
The Cowboys are the last NFL team that is undefeated against the spread.
In his dealings with those in his immediate orbit, the former Raiders head coach long ago showed us where he thinks a Black man’s place in football should be Jon Gruden resigned from the Raiders on Monday. Photograph: John Hefti/AP Now that Jon Gruden has been forced out in Las Vegas – and this, after an eight years-long email trail of his racist, homophobic and misogynistic exchanges were unearthed as part of an investigation into the Washington Football Team’s fratty workplace culture – it’s w
There was one big change to the College Football Playoff field, but it wasn't Alabama after its loss to Texas A&M. It was with a team in the Big Ten.
Charles Robinson is joined by NBC's Michael Smith to discuss Jon Gruden's departure from the Raiders & three teams they're worried about in 2021.
Former Tampa Bay Bucs head coach Jon Gruden quit Monday as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders after the New York Times reported on racist, sexist and homophobic language he used in emails shortly after leaving the Bucs in 2009 with a Super Bowl ring.By Tuesday, he was also removed from the Buccaneers Ring of Honor.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The intrigue: The emails were discovered in a workplace misconduct investigation into the Washington Footbal
Alabama coach Nick Saban explains why he thought Cowboys’ Trevon Diggs should move from wide receiver to the secondary.
The Vikings' Wednesday injury report looks about as long as a CVS receipt.
This might be another red flag for LSU AD Scott Woodward to examine.
One ESPN host questions how real the injury to Derek Stingley Jr is.
James Franklin hasn't ruled out the return of Sean Clifford against Illinois in Week 8
The 6-foot-9 Mercury superstar scored Phoenix's first 10 points of the game and led the team in points and rebounds heading into halftime.
Raiders GM Mike Mayock addresses Jon Gruden resignation, Mark Davis still refusing
Why Michigan is the perfect fit for new Wolverines' basketball commit Jett Howard, the son of the head coach.