Snagging scholarships: Oakdale's Evan Austin, Hunter Thompson commit to DI football teams as receivers

Jul. 7—Last season, Oakdale football player Hunter Thompson led Frederick County in catches and receiving yards.

Of course, he knew the quarterback throwing him all those passes, Evan Austin, had been quite the pass catcher himself before switching to quarterback.

And this summer, both players ended up securing Division I scholarships with Football Bowl Subdivision teams as receivers.

Austin, whose versatile athleticism drew offers to play everything from defensive back to return man, committed to UNC Charlotte, where he's expected to be utilized mostly as a slot receiver. And Thompson, who drew heavy interest as an X receiver, committed to play that position with Ohio University.

Both are rising seniors for the Bears who committed in June, around the same time fellow Oakdale rising senior Dom Nichols chose to continue his career as a defensive end with Michigan.

"It feels good that all three of us have accomplished something that we've all been working towards," Thompson said. "And it's good to have other people like that, too. It definitely helps and motivates you."

A couple years ago, Thompson and Austin were members of Oakdale's receiving corps. But last season, Austin assumed a drastically different role by becoming a dual-threat quarterback.

He passed for 1,572 yards and 18 touchdowns and rushed for 1,501 yards and 15 touchdowns. Eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark in both categories was a rare feat. And as if that wasn't enough, Austin chipped in at defensive back during the postseason.

Austin's versatility was a key ingredient for the Bears, who reached the Class 3A state championship game, and it drew plenty of attention from college recruiters. Granted, he started getting recruited heavily after his sophomore year, when he was a wide receiver-defensive back.

"There's not really much he can't do," Oakdale coach Kurt Stein said. "He had scholarship offers as a safety, as a corner, as a receiver, as a return man. I know Charlotte's even talking about using him in the wildcat and stuff like that."

Austin narrowed his choices down to UNC Charlotte and Maryland. He scheduled official visits to both schools. He only took one of them, committing shortly after visiting Charlotte.

"I actually had an OV set up with Maryland the next weekend. I didn't even take that," Austin said. "I just loved [UNC Charlotte].

"I got a great feel for it. I loved the coaches. I felt like I loved the direction the program was going in," he said. "And I felt like I could definitely get a good opportunity to see the field early there. And it just felt right."

Austin mentioned Charlotte offensive coordinator Mike Miller, who used to be Maryland's tight ends coach.

"That was a big factor as well because I feel like we have a good relationship there," Austin said.

This season, Austin plans to resume his role as Oakdale's starting quarterback, but he's also putting in work as a receiver.

Receiver is a role Thompson held long before he arrived at Oakdale.

"My dad played receiver," he said. "So I always played it in flag football and everything growing up."

Not surprisingly, he'll continue playing it well into the future. Thompson drew interest from schools such as Old Dominion, Liberty, Howard and UMass.

Stein said pretty much all of Thompson's offers were to play X receiver. He can use his blend of size (6-foot-3, 200 pounds) and speed — he runs the 40 in the low 4.5s — to get open.

"He's your outside on the numbers guy," Stein said. "[You're] trying to get him on an island because of his size, take advantage of the shorter defensive backs."

Last year, Thompson caught 59 passes for 959 yards — both were Frederick County highs — and had 11 touchdown receptions.

His ability to get open and haul in passes from Austin came in handy when opponents were preoccupied with stopping the run, which Oakdale's offense leaned on heavily.

"I knew after sophomore year that Evan was probably going to become the quarterback, so it wasn't a big shock or anything," Thompson said. "I just knew we had to get a connection down, which we did throughout the season. And once that happened, it was easier with all the passes and stuff like that."

While few are as versatile as Austin, Thompson was far from one-dimensional. He contributed as a cornerback and was a member of Oakdale's hands team on kickoffs.

What made Ohio stand out?

"It felt like I was the most wanted there," he said. "I'm going to be with them for a long time, and communication and the relationship was always a big thing in my decision."

Getting a full ride to play football was a long-term goal for Thompson and Austin.

"I've been working at it my whole life," Austin said. "And I've always just felt like I could get to this point, and I've continued to work very hard at it."

Both players were glad to have their decisions firmed up before embarking on their senior seasons. They've been working out and lifting this summer.

"I'm trying to prepare for another state final," Thompson said. "But hopefully we win this time."