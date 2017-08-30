SN Exclusive: Mike White out to prove he belongs with college football's elite

USC’s Sam Darnold. UCLA’s Josh Rosen. Louisville's Lamar Jackson. These are college football’s star quarterbacks, the ones linked to highlight throws, NFL mock drafts, and Heisman consideration.

Western Kentucky’s Mike White isn’t included in that grouping — in fact, the one-year starter at WKU hasn’t generated much excitement in the college football landscape outside of Bowling Green, Ky.

But that’s about to change.

Mike White belongs in the same class as Darnold, Rosen and Jackson, and he’s set to produce like a Heisman contender in 2017 while impressing NFL scouts like a first-round pick. White’s underdog story has built up to this season. And there’s every reason to be bullish on what he’ll make of it.



In high school, White was a baseball-first player, boasting a fastball of over 90 miles per hour and a sub-1.00 ERA. He was recruited by many of the top baseball schools around the country, and initially committed to Stanford as a sophomore. It took until White’s senior year at University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to earn his first start as a quarterback.

White, waiting behind future college quarterback Gunnar Holcombe, didn’t think playing major college football was in his future. But a fantastic senior season earned him attention in the state of Florida. Then, South Florida coach Skip Holtz sent his assistant coach to check out White’s game in the Class 3A playoffs semifinals.

“He told me, ‘We really like you. We’re planning on extending you an offer.' Holtz just needed me to confirm,” White told Sporting News.

White, ecstatic, left the game glowing, told his parents, and waited until the next morning when he’d hopefully find out his patience in football over baseball had finally paid off. Instead, he saw the news on ESPN: “Skip Holtz fired at South Florida.” A despondent White feared his dream of playing major college football was merely that: a dream.

Two weeks later, just hours after new South Florida coach Willie Taggart was announced, White was set to play in the state championship game. Twenty minutes after leading the team to a 24-17 win, White got a call. It was Taggart, extending him an offer to play at South Florida. He committed on the spot.

White made an impression immediately, arguably showing himself as the team’s most talented quarterback. He was initially set to redshirt his first season at South Florida, but was forced into the starting lineup in the team’s eighth game of the year in 2013.

“I had only started 13 games ever in my life before that point, my senior year of high school. I was an 18-year-old kid with 22-year-old men looking at me," White said of the experience. "But it was the best thing that could’ve happened to me. I grew and learned more as a leader in that first huddle than I could have any other way.”

White’s season wasn’t pretty: He lost all five starts, completing 93 of 175 passes for 1,083 yards and three touchdowns to nine interceptions. He earned the starting job for the 2014 season, but after going 4-8, Taggart decided he wanted to change things. He had liked the development of former three-star recruit Quinton Flowers, and decided he wanted to center the offense around a more athletic, run-oriented passer. That wasn’t White’s game.

White saw the writing on the wall and consulted with his private quarterback coach, Ken Mastrole, to help him decide what to do next. Mastrole put him in contact with another quarterback under his tutelage: Western Kentucky’s Brandon Doughty. White and Doughty had become friendly, and once White made a visit to Western Kentucky, met with the coaches and saw what the program had to offer, it felt like a perfect fit.

“Once I got there, I loved them. It just felt right immediately.” White said. “I never got that redshirt year at South Florida. I never got to sit and help an experienced quarterback. I never got to help prep for game plans or see the game from the sidelines. I didn’t know I needed that until I got at Western Kentucky.

“I learned so much from Brandon that year. Was constantly picking his brain, trying to stay in the background, but just absorbing as much as I could.”

—

After sitting behind Doughty in 2015, White emerged bullish and excited about his 2016 junior season. He felt ready. White dominated in his first game at WKU against Rice, throwing for more than 500 yards and three touchdown. But he was quickly brought back to reality in Week 2 with a brutal performance against top-ranked Alabama. He left the game with a head injury, but it served as another humbling step in his growth.

