SN Exclusive: Mike White out to prove he belongs with college football's elite
USC’s Sam Darnold. UCLA’s Josh Rosen. Louisville's Lamar Jackson. These are college football’s star quarterbacks, the ones linked to highlight throws, NFL mock drafts, and Heisman consideration.
Western Kentucky’s Mike White isn’t included in that grouping — in fact, the one-year starter at WKU hasn’t generated much excitement in the college football landscape outside of Bowling Green, Ky.
But that’s about to change.
Mike White belongs in the same class as Darnold, Rosen and Jackson, and he’s set to produce like a Heisman contender in 2017 while impressing NFL scouts like a first-round pick. White’s underdog story has built up to this season. And there’s every reason to be bullish on what he’ll make of it.
In high school, White was a baseball-first player, boasting a fastball of over 90 miles per hour and a sub-1.00 ERA. He was recruited by many of the top baseball schools around the country, and initially committed to Stanford as a sophomore. It took until White’s senior year at University School in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to earn his first start as a quarterback.
White, waiting behind future college quarterback Gunnar Holcombe, didn’t think playing major college football was in his future. But a fantastic senior season earned him attention in the state of Florida. Then, South Florida coach Skip Holtz sent his assistant coach to check out White’s game in the Class 3A playoffs semifinals.
“He told me, ‘We really like you. We’re planning on extending you an offer.' Holtz just needed me to confirm,” White told Sporting News.
White, ecstatic, left the game glowing, told his parents, and waited until the next morning when he’d hopefully find out his patience in football over baseball had finally paid off. Instead, he saw the news on ESPN: “Skip Holtz fired at South Florida.” A despondent White feared his dream of playing major college football was merely that: a dream.
Two weeks later, just hours after new South Florida coach Willie Taggart was announced, White was set to play in the state championship game. Twenty minutes after leading the team to a 24-17 win, White got a call. It was Taggart, extending him an offer to play at South Florida. He committed on the spot.
White made an impression immediately, arguably showing himself as the team’s most talented quarterback. He was initially set to redshirt his first season at South Florida, but was forced into the starting lineup in the team’s eighth game of the year in 2013.
“I had only started 13 games ever in my life before that point, my senior year of high school. I was an 18-year-old kid with 22-year-old men looking at me," White said of the experience. "But it was the best thing that could’ve happened to me. I grew and learned more as a leader in that first huddle than I could have any other way.”
White’s season wasn’t pretty: He lost all five starts, completing 93 of 175 passes for 1,083 yards and three touchdowns to nine interceptions. He earned the starting job for the 2014 season, but after going 4-8, Taggart decided he wanted to change things. He had liked the development of former three-star recruit Quinton Flowers, and decided he wanted to center the offense around a more athletic, run-oriented passer. That wasn’t White’s game.
White saw the writing on the wall and consulted with his private quarterback coach, Ken Mastrole, to help him decide what to do next. Mastrole put him in contact with another quarterback under his tutelage: Western Kentucky’s Brandon Doughty. White and Doughty had become friendly, and once White made a visit to Western Kentucky, met with the coaches and saw what the program had to offer, it felt like a perfect fit.
“Once I got there, I loved them. It just felt right immediately.” White said. “I never got that redshirt year at South Florida. I never got to sit and help an experienced quarterback. I never got to help prep for game plans or see the game from the sidelines. I didn’t know I needed that until I got at Western Kentucky.
“I learned so much from Brandon that year. Was constantly picking his brain, trying to stay in the background, but just absorbing as much as I could.”
After sitting behind Doughty in 2015, White emerged bullish and excited about his 2016 junior season. He felt ready. White dominated in his first game at WKU against Rice, throwing for more than 500 yards and three touchdown. But he was quickly brought back to reality in Week 2 with a brutal performance against top-ranked Alabama. He left the game with a head injury, but it served as another humbling step in his growth.
“It was cool for me to get that wake-up call, and come back down to Earth," White said. "After a great spring and a great first game, it was a great reminder that this game isn’t all ups.”
White dazzled the rest of his 2016 season, earning second-team All Conference USA and finishing with 37 touchdowns to just 7 interceptions. But NFL teams, never ones for stats or accolades, have grown to like him as well, despite the belief that he’s playing in a Baylor-like offense. White helms a pro-style offense that allows him to make multiple reads as a passer, make multiple post-snap decisions and handle pre-snap audible and adjustments.
It’s that ability to control, to adjust, to outsmart opposing teams, that gets White excited. Despite passing for more than 4,000 yards and 37 touchdowns in 2016, White’s favorite play from last year is a run. After recognizing a defensive line shift alignment, White audibled to a backside run.
“I love scoring touchdowns, don’t get me wrong. And I hope I keep doing it," White said. "But preparing for weeks in the spring and summer, or finding something on film during the week of prep, tracking the hundreds of things I might see on the field. And then seeing it, recognizing it, and taking advantage of that preparation on the field, that’s what really makes me happy.”
White was forced to adjust to another coach’s decision this offseason when Jeff Brohm left Western Kentucky to become coach at Purdue. But this time, White never wavered.
“He could have graduated and entered the draft or graduate transferred to another school,” said WKU quarterbacks coach Steve Spurrier Jr. “He had options to transfer and move on to big programs, and NFL teams said he had a chance to be drafted.
"But he stayed with us. He was interested in learning another offense. That’s the kind of kid he is.”
Spurrier and the Western Kentucky staff quickly realized they didn’t need to reinvent the wheel with White.
“Mentally he’s so smart. He’s always prepared. He’s very detailed, takes a lot of notes, asks a lot of questions,” Spurrier said. “He’s ready to learn, always asking me questions at all times of the day. And that’s before you pop in the tape on him.”
While White was tremendously productive a year ago, the Western Kentucky staff didn’t dwell on last year’s offense. They knew White could handle the adjustment, and they believe their offense could be just as great.
“One of the important characteristics of a great quarterback is courage. The willingness to drop back and deliver and take big hits,” Spurrier said. “He has a lot to offer, but that’s the one thing that’s clear. He has that courage, that toughness, to be a great quarterback.”
As White and Spurrier finish installing WKU’s new offense, NFL teams ready for a breakout season from the quarterback. I told Spurrier that White was firmly on NFL radars, and is expected to be one of the best quarterbacks in the country. Spurrier said he knew White was special shortly after taking the job, when ge ran into Archie Manning at a coach conference, who nearly immediately said he wanted Spurrier's new quarterback at the Peyton Manning Passing Academy.
White isn’t worried about the competition at quarterback this season, even with guys like Darnold of USC and Josh Allen of Wyoming. White saw Darnold up close at the Manning Passing Academy and roomed with Allen at the event.
“They’re both really good, and really good guys. I watch a lot of Sam at USC. I watch a lot of college football,” White said. “There’s a lot of good quarterbacks in the country.”
You won’t find White in any first-round NFL Mock drafts yet. He’s a 100-to-1 Heisman contender right now, lumped in with receivers, first-year starters, and even his former South Florida competitor in Flowers. White has been counted out as underdog for his entire football playing career. He only had one year as a high school starter, a losing record at South Florida, was forced to transfer away from his home state and change offenses three times in five years.
But this is White’s year to shine, not just in the stat books, but nationally and in front of NFL scouts. Don’t be late on Mike White.
He’s one of the country’s best quarterbacks, and he’s out to seize his moment in 2017.
