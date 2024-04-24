Smyth leads dominant outing for Priceville softball

Apr. 24—PRICEVILLE — It might've been senior night, but chants of "She's a freshman" could be heard loud and clear from Priceville's softball park Tuesday night.

In just the first inning, freshman phenom Bailey Smyth hit two home runs, finishing with four RBIs, as Priceville rolled over West Point 20-5.

Thankfully, her teammates didn't mind the youngster stealing the spotlight.

"My teammates are really supportive. They make it fun to keep going," Smyth said.

To say Smyth is on a hot streak would be quite the understatement. In two games alone this week, she has five home runs and 12 RBIs.

"I'm just keeping my head down on the ball and using my legs to hit the ball," Smyth said of her power at the plate.

It's not only Smyth who is on fire, though, but the entire Priceville softball team. The Bulldogs have scored 61 runs in their last five games.

"We are all getting hot at the right time," said Priceville head coach Matt Morris. "Hopefully, whatever we're doing continues, because we're just a few days away from when it matters."

Smyth wasn't the only one who had a big night on Tuesday.

Darby Thigpen finished with three hits and three RBIs, while Katee King had three hits and two RBIs and Gracin Prater added two hits and four RBIs.

Priceville scored 12 runs in the first inning.

"It was pretty fun tonight," King, a senior said. "I didn't expect it, but it was a fun to way to have senior night."

With the win, Priceville moves to 29-13 on the season. The Bulldogs have one more regular season game before hosting the Class 4A, Area 13 tournament.

Despite having nearly 30 wins, the Bulldogs didn't crack the top 10 in the Class 4A rankings all season. The feeling of disrespect will serve as a motivator this postseason.

"We feel like we've been playing good all season. We think we have a great chance to make it to state," King said.

— caleb.suggs@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2395. Twitter @CalebSuggs2