For Smyrna QB Tiberi and Dooley, a DFRC Blue-Gold football reunion 8 years in the making

The DFRC Blue-Gold All-Star Football Game has a tendency to tap into families and become a generational lure.

For Jacob Tiberi, watching the association his dad Nick had as a Blue-Gold player and coach and seeing numerous cousins and uncles involved fed his own desire to take part.

He started early, serving as a water boy in the 2016 game when Marvin Dooley, then coach at William Penn, guided the Blue team.

Smyrna's Jacob Tiberi hands off to Tim Yancy in the first quarter of Salesianum's 41-40 win in the first round of the DIAA Class 3A tournament, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at Abessinio Stadium.

That makes this week and Friday’s 7 p.m. 68th renewal of the game at Delaware Stadium a reunion as well as a cherished competitive opportunity for Tiberi.

The recent Smyrna graduate is on the Gold team, coached by Dooley, who now is Woodbridge coach. His Gold staff includes Nick Tiberi.

“I let him draw a play up and we called it,” said Dooley of the young Tiberi, who had just completed fourth grade before that 2016 game. “And it worked! So it’s neat that he’s here and I get a chance to coach him in his last [high school] game.”

GETTING A LOOK: Public/private split for high school championships to be studied by DIAA board

Tiberi has fond memories from that 2016 experience and now treasures being on Dooley’s 2024 team.

“I’m just really looking forward to being coached by him,” Tiberi said. “He’s a great coach. Love him to death. I’ve been around him and it’s been a dream to play Blue-Gold because of my family and my family history.”

Tiberi attended William Penn as a freshman and sophomore before transferring to Salesianum for his junior year. He switched schools again in 2023, moving to Smyrna, where he felt learning and guiding offensive coordinator Mike Marks’ wide-open offense greatly increased his football knowledge and potential.

He and Marks’ son, then-freshman Drew, took turns each series playing quarterback for the Eagles last year, a situation Tiberi said he accepted and thrived in.

“Drew was a young kid coming in and I love him,” Tiberi said. “He was a great teammate. We learned from each other. I learned from him. He learned from me. Being the senior, older guy, he asked me a lot of questions. Obviously new to Smyrna, I asked him some questions.

Woodbridge head coach Marvin Dooley works in the second half of Laurel's 42-0 win at Woodbridge High School, Thursday, Oct. 6, 2022.

“So we learned from each other. It was good. His dad’s a great guy, coach Marks. I love him, too. I learned a lot from him, especially in the film room. A lot of my success is from Marks.”

Tiberi, who has also spent valuable time training with former Smyrna and Delaware quarterback Nolan Henderson, showed his skills, completing nearly 70 percent of his passes for 1,433 yards and 12 TDs with just one interception last fall. He also ran for 175 yards.

This fall, Tiberi will attend Division II Millersville and play football. He expects his Blue-Gold experience will help prepare him for that challenge.

BACK IN TOWN: Brian O'Neill, Troy Reeder offer tips at Titus football camp

“It’s the top players in the state so seeing them, playing against them, doing the best I can,” he said. “That will definitely carry on to Millersville.”

As a youngster, Tiberi was “a guy who always wanted to learn the game,” Dooley said, and now that interest is paying off.

Smyrna quarterback Jacob Tiberi takes off on a first quarter run in Salesianum's 41-40 win in the first round of the DIAA Class 3A tournament, Friday, Nov. 17, 2023 at Abessinio Stadium.

“He’s a heck of a quarterback,” Dooley added. “If I had one better than him I would have took him.”

Dooley also treasures having sons and Woodbridge assistants Brandon and Nick on his Gold staff, having coached each of them at William Penn and in the DFRC game.

TRACKING DOWN RECORDS: Abby Downin runs Delaware's fastest 800

Tiberi relishes the opportunity to forge the friendships Blue-Gold has had a tendency to instill since its 1956 creation as a fund-raiser for cognitively disabled children. It has raised more than $6 million.

Because of his many scholastic stops the last four years, Tiberi has friends and former teammates on the Blue, which includes Sallies and William Penn players and others from schools north of the C&D Canal, as well the southern Gold team.

“It was a great experience for me,” said dad Nick Tiberi, who played in the 1983 Blue-Gold game after graduating from William Penn. “I made some life-long friendships with guys I still talk to today. I’d like to see Jacob just get that same close-knit bond and to get the experience, because there’s some really good talent on these teams.”

Contact Kevin Tresolini at ktresolini@delawareonline.com and follow on Twitter @kevintresolini. Support local journalism by subscribing to delawareonline.com and our DE Game Day newsletter.

This article originally appeared on Delaware News Journal: Jacob Tiberi and Marvin Dooley enjoy DFRC Blue-Gold football reunion