SMWC misses potential game-winner in final seconds

Mar. 5—Trailing by its biggest deficit of the game, Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College scored the game's last seven points Tuesday night in the River States Conference tournament championship game at Point Park.

Unfortunately for the Pomeroys, they needed to score the last nine — and almost did — and suffered a 76-75 loss to the league's top-seeded team.

The Pomeroys had a 29-17 advantage, the biggest of the game, midway through the first half and led 43-37 at intermission. The host Pioneers came out strong in the second half, however, and built their biggest lead at 76-68.

The SMWC rally brought the visitors within 76-75 on a basket by Greg Jenkins in the last minute, and the Woods defense forced a turnover with eight seconds left. A missed layup rebounded by Point Park was the decisive play, however.

Cobie Barnes and Jenkins had 19 points each to lead SMWC, which awaits its assignment to the NAIA tournament. The Pomeroys are currently 25-6, while Point Park improved to 29-2.