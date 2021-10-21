SMU vs Tulane prediction, game preview, how to watch: Thursday, October 21

SMU vs Tulane How To Watch

Date: Thursday, October 21

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Gerald J Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: SMU (6-0), Tulane (1-5)

SMU vs Tulane Game Preview

Why Tulane Will Win

So why is everything going so wrong?

There’s talent on Tulane, it was able to push Oklahoma early on, and there hasn’t been a whole lot of luck or fortunate breaks.

What’s going so wrong? Five tough games – at Oklahoma, at Ole Miss, UAB, at East Carolina, Houston. The Green Wave should’ve been able to hang with ECU a bit better and should’ve beaten Houston, but to be very, very, very fair, the program had hurricane issues to deal with over the first part of the season.

There’s enough of an offense to keep up against SMU.

The Tulane pass rush has the talent and pop to bother Tanner Mordecai and the SMU passing game that gets the ball out of his hands in a hurry, and the Green Wave passing attack will hit at least 200 yards against an SMU secondary that had issues with just about everyone who could throw.

Why SMU Will Win

Mordecai has been just that good.

The former Oklahoma quarterback had a few interception issues – he threw three against TCU and two against North Texas – but he’s also hitting 71% of his passes and two or more touchdown passes in every game.

No, Tulane isn’t getting a whole lot of luck, but it’s not creating its own positivity, either. It’s getting destroyed in turnover margin – giving it away three times or more in three of the six games and being a -7 overall.

And yeah, playing Oklahoma and Ole Miss will skew the stats, but East Carolina went off for 52 points – helped by a ton of takeaways. The Tulane D has allowed 40 points or more in four of the six games, and …

What’s Going To Happen

SMU will keep it going.

Tulane doesn’t run a triple-option like Navy does, but there are plenty of the same principles, and SMU was able to hold down the ground game. It’ll keep the Green Wave running attack from going off, but it’s not going to be easy.

Expect a whole lot of points, over 600 passing yards between the two attacks, and watch out for a whole lot of fun.

SMU vs Tulane Prediction, Line

SMU 40, Tulane 35

Line: SMU -14.5, o/u: 70.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

