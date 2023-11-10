SMU vs. North Texas schedule: TV, streaming, odds, how to watch Friday's game

Oct 20, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; SMU Mustangs running back Camar Wheaton (0) runs with the ball against the Temple Owls during the second half at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

The SMU Mustangs may have to play their Week 11 matchup without starting quarterback Preston Stone. The Mustangs are coming off a big 36-31 win against Rice, are on a five-game winning streak and have been averaging over 30 points per game.

Stone suffered a brutal hit in the fourth quarter of the game against Rice and is currently on concussion protocol. Stone is listed as questionable against North Texas and is considered a game-time decision. The Mustangs will depend on redshirt freshman quarterback Kevin Jennings to lead the offense in Stone's absence.

Meanwhile, North Texas is coming off a three-game losing streak after losing 29-37 against The University of Texas at San Antonio. The Mean Green quarterback Chandler Rogers threw for 272 yards, two touchdowns, and two interceptions after completing 10 of 20 attempts. Rodgers is currently third in the American Conference total QBR leaderboard with 2,445 yards and 21 touchdowns heading into Week 11.

The SMU Mustangs are favorites to win against The North Texas Mean Green at Gerald J. Ford Stadium.

How to watch SMU vs. North Texas, TV and streaming:

The SMU Mustangs kick-off against the North Texas Mean Green at 9:00 p.m., ET on ESPN2 on Friday night. You can also watch via Fubo.

NCAA Odds Week 11: SMU vs. North Texas Lines, betting trends:

The Mustangs are favorites to defeat the Mean Green, according to the BetMGM college football odds.

Spread Favorite: SMU (-17)

Moneyline: SMU (-835); North Texas (+556)

Total: 67.5 points

The SMU Mustangs football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: SMU 38-14 Louisiana Tech, Final

Week 2: SMU 11-28 Oklahoma, Final

Week 3: SMU 69-0 Prairie View A&M, Final

Week 4: SMU 17-34 TCU, Final

Week 5: SMU 34-16 Charlotte, Final

Week 6: Bye

Week 7: SMU 31-10 East Carolina, Final

Week 8: SMU 55-0 Temple, Final

Week 9: SMU 69-10 Tulsa, Final

Week 10: SMU 36-31 Rice, Final

Week 11: Fri. 11/10: SMU vs. North Texas, 9:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: SMU vs. Memphis,12:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: SMU vs. Navy , TBD

The North Texas Mean Green football 2023 schedule and results:

Week 1: North Texas 21-58 California, Final

Week 2: North Texas 46-39 FIU, Final

Week 3: North Texas 40-37 Louisiana Tech, Final

Week 4: Bye

Week 5: North Texas 45-31 Abilene Christian, Final

Week 6: North Texas 27-24 Navy, Final

Week 7: North Texas 45-15 Temple, Final

Week 8: North Texas 28-35 Tulane, Final

Week 9: North Texas 42-45 Memphis, Final

Week 10: North Texas 37-29 UTSA, Final

Week 11: Fri. 11/10: North Texas vs. SMU, 9:00 p.m., ET, ESPN2

Week 12: Sat. 11/18: North Texas vs. Tulsa,3:00 p.m., ET, ESPN+

Week 13: Sat. 11/25: North Texas vs. UAB, TBD

