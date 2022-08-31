SMU vs North Texas prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 1, Saturday, September 3

SMU vs North Texas How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 3

Game Time: 7:30 ET

Venue: Apogee Stadium, Denton, TX

How To Watch: CBS Sports Network

Record: SMU (0-0), North Texas (1-0)

SMU vs North Texas Game Preview

Why North Texas Will Win

North Texas looked fantastic in the season opener on the road, beating UTEP 31-13 with a big day from QB Austin Aune with decent help from the ground game.

The downfield passing attack worked – the Mean Green receivers are a problem – and now they’re going against a green SMU secondary that has a slew of nice parts, but hasn’t been tested.

The defense did a lot of bending but not breaking against the Miners. It needs to hold up against the run, the offensive line could stand to be a bit stronger for the ground game, and …

Why SMU Will Win

The North Texas secondary has to tighten up a bit after allowing close to 300 yards last week.

It held firm in the second half, but now it has to deal with SMU’s attack and new head coach Rhett Lashlee. The passing game is going to kick in fast with veteran QB Tanner Mordecai and a phenomenal receiving corps about to blow up.

North Texas doesn’t have a high-end pass rush, and it’s going to have to deal with midrange completion after midrange completion.

This should be a bit of a shootout, and SMU is far better equipped for it.

What’s Going To Happen

SMU will have to take a few hits from a North Texas offense that’s going to keep the chains moving, but Mordecai and the offense will be balanced and explosive.

The Mustangs won 35-12 last year – it’s going to be more of an offensive show than that. More pass plays, more deep shots, and more fun – but with roughly the same result.

SMU vs North Texas Prediction, Line

SMU 40, North Texas 27

Line: SMU -12, o/u: 68.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

SMU vs North Texas Must See Rating: 3

