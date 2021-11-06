SMU vs Memphis prediction, game preview, how to watch: Saturday, November 6

SMU vs Memphis How To Watch

Date: Saturday, November 6

Game Time: 12:00 ET

Venue: Liberty Bowl Memorial Stadium, Memphis, TN

How To Watch: ESPNU

Record: SMU (7-1), Memphis (4-4)

– Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+

– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions

SMU vs Memphis Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

The Mustangs finally lost, but it took a kick-six by Houston in the final moments to do it.

The SMU passing game is still great – it’s the best in the American Athletic Conference – the offense is still putting up huge numbers, and it all starts with an offensive line that’s going a great job at keeping defenses out of the backfield.

Memphis doesn’t have enough of a pass rush to worry about, but more than that, the lack of pressure isn’t forcing mistakes. The Tigers don’t take the ball away.

– College Football Expert Picks, CFN Week 10

Why Memphis Will Win

Memphis has the offense to keep up.

It might have stalled against UCF, but it’s got enough balance – at least at times – to try the running game first. Great at moving the chains, the Tigers lead the league in third down conversions with a quick style that should be just right to fit into the flow of the game.

Overall, the SMU defense hasn’t been all that bad, but it just got bombed on by Houston, and it’s good for giving up at least 230 yards in this.

Again, the Tigers are going to have the O to make this fun, but …

– NFL Expert Picks, CFN Week 9

What’s Going To Happen

Memphis doesn’t do enough to control the clock and the turnovers will be just enough to blink. The O has turned it over 12 times it the last five games, and it’s going to give it away twice in this and by at least -2 in turnover margin.

SMU won’t make this easy on itself on the road, but it’ll be yet another close game. Unlike the Houston game, it’ll be a close win.

– College Football Schedule: Week 10 Predictions, Lines

Story continues

SMU vs Memphis Prediction, Lines

SMU 38, Memphis 30

Line: SMU -4.5, o/u: 71

ATS Confidence out of 5: 3

Must See Rating: 3

5: Belfast

1: Ghostbusters: Afterlife

– Fearless Predictions of Every Game

– Bowl Projections | Rankings