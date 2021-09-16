SMU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Louisiana Tech prediction and game preview.

SMU vs Louisiana Tech Broadcast

Date: Saturday, September 18

Game Time: 3:30 ET

Venue: Joe Aillet Stadium, Ruston, LA

Network: CBS Sports Network

SMU (2-0) vs Louisiana Tech (1-1) Game Preview

Why Louisiana Tech Will Win

Very, very quietly, Louisiana Tech has been fun.

Former West Virginia QB Austin Kendall got the passing game going with a great fight in the opener against Mississippi State and with a wild shootout with SE Louisiana last week. There have been plenty of issues in the secondary – more on that in a moment – but the pass rush has been fantastic.

For all of the good things SMU has done in the 2-0 start, the secondary hasn’t been a plus. Abilene Christian and North Texas combined for over 600 yards through the air, and this week the Bulldogs should be able to bomb away to keep up.

However …

Why SMU Will Win

Louisiana Tech will see your 601 passing yards allowed and raise you by 275 more.

It’s not just that Mississippi State and SE Louisiana were able to throw at will. It’s that they bombed away with each throwing three touchdown passes and the two averaging well over eight yards per pass.

SMU has its quarterback in former Oklahoma Sooner Tanner Mordecai, who threw two picks last week against North Texas but also cranked up over 300 yards and four touchdown passes.

Louisiana Tech might have the pass rush, but SMU’s offensive line has been outstanding so far – it has yet to give up a sack while also pounding away for close to 200 rushing yards per game.

What’s Going To Happen

Who wants to have some fun?

This isn’t going to be for the defensive-minded. Both teams will throw, both offenses will have their moments, and it’ll be a wild and crazy shootout with both passing games hitting 300 yards.

SMU will be tighter, more efficient, and it’ll get the key third down defensive stops Louisiana Tech won’t.

SMU vs Louisiana Tech Prediction, Line

SMU 41, Louisiana Tech 31

Line: SMU -12.5, o/u: 65.5

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3

