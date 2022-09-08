SMU vs Lamar prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 2, Saturday, September 10

SMU vs Lamar How To Watch

Date: Saturday, September 10

Game Time: 7:00 ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

How To Watch: ESPN+

Record: SMU (1-0), Lamar (0-1)

SMU vs Lamar Game Preview

Why Lamar Will Win

The Cardinals need SMU to be thinking about the trip to Maryland and dates with TCU and UCF to follow.

Lamar lost the opener to Abilene Christian 28-14 with a rough day from the offense after getting up 14-7 in the first quarter. The defense was able to keep the ACU passing game from cranking up big pass plays, and in this it has to keep the SMU offense from turning the short throws into anything big.

Try to control the clock, capitalize on every opportunity, and …

Why SMU Will Win

Yeah, the time of possession battle. That’s going to be a problem for Lamar.

It couldn’t get the defense off the field last week – allowing Abilene Christian convert half of its third down chances – and it’s going to have a nightmare of a time keeping SMU’s O from getting going.

It looked and played in midseason form in the first game under new head coach Rhett Lashlee, with Tanner Mordecai throwing for 432 yards and four scores in the 48-10 win over North Texas, and Lamar doesn’t have the pass rush to make things rougher on the Mustang backfield this week.

What’s Going To Happen

SMU will score as much as it wants to. It’ll get up fast, take its foot off the gas, and get the twos in the game as soon as possible with all the big games coming up.

Lamar will struggle to score and won’t get on the board until late.

SMU vs Lamar Prediction, Line

SMU 55, Lamar 3

Line: SMU -47.5, o/u: 61

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

SMU vs Lamar Must See Rating (out of 5): 1

