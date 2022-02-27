SMU vs Houston College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview
SMU vs Houston prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 27
SMU vs Houston How To Watch
Date: Sunday, February 27
Game Time: 12:30 ET
Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX
How To Watch: ESPN
Record: SMU (20-6), Houston (23-4)
– Sign up and live stream college basketball on ESPN+
– Today’s Best Bet to Lock in Now
– All of the CFN Fearless Predictions
SMU vs Houston Game Preview
Why SMU Will Win
This is one very, very dangerous team for Houston for one key reason – rebounds.
The Cougars are dominant on the boards, but they’ll give up offensive rebounds once in a while. How did they lose to the Mustangs 85-83 a few weeks ago?
SMU was able to win the first time around despite being -8 in rebounding margin and allowing the Cougars to hit 54% from the field.
The Mustang defense has been terrific over the last four games since then – no one has been able to get to 67 points – and the rebounding has been terrific with dominant games against East Carolina, Memphis, and Tulsa on the offensive glass.
Why Houston Will Win
Yeah, the SMU defense has been fantastic, but the offense is sputtering a bit.
It’s not getting to the free throw line enough, it’s a bit too reliant on the three at times, and there are times when the O goes dead cold.
The Mustangs have won their last 17 games when cranking up 40% or better from the field, and 0-3 when they don’t.
Seven of the last ten teams to face Houston have failed to get to 40%.
The Cougars might not be razor-sharp over the last few weeks, but the defense has locked down – outside of the loss to SMU – and …
– Top 25 Game Previews, Predictions
What’s Going To Happen
Houston will outrebound SMU again, but the results will be much, much different.
SMU couldn’t seem to miss in the first meeting – that’s part of the reason why the offensive boards weren’t there – and now it’s about to hit a brick wall.
It’s not making 52% from three against the Cougars again, and the offensive punch won’t be there to overcome the lack of big shots from the outside.
SMU vs Houston Prediction, Lines
Houston 74, SMU 62
Line: Houston -11, o/u: 137
ATS Confidence out of 5: 2
Must See Rating: 3.5
5: March
1: February