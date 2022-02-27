SMU vs Houston College Basketball Prediction, Game Preview

SMU vs Houston prediction, college basketball game preview, how to watch: Sunday, February 27

SMU vs Houston How To Watch

Date: Sunday, February 27

Game Time: 12:30 ET

Venue: Fertitta Center, Houston, TX

How To Watch: ESPN

Record: SMU (20-6), Houston (23-4)

SMU vs Houston Game Preview

Why SMU Will Win

This is one very, very dangerous team for Houston for one key reason – rebounds.

The Cougars are dominant on the boards, but they’ll give up offensive rebounds once in a while. How did they lose to the Mustangs 85-83 a few weeks ago?

SMU was able to win the first time around despite being -8 in rebounding margin and allowing the Cougars to hit 54% from the field.

The Mustang defense has been terrific over the last four games since then – no one has been able to get to 67 points – and the rebounding has been terrific with dominant games against East Carolina, Memphis, and Tulsa on the offensive glass.

Why Houston Will Win

Yeah, the SMU defense has been fantastic, but the offense is sputtering a bit.

It’s not getting to the free throw line enough, it’s a bit too reliant on the three at times, and there are times when the O goes dead cold.

The Mustangs have won their last 17 games when cranking up 40% or better from the field, and 0-3 when they don’t.

Seven of the last ten teams to face Houston have failed to get to 40%.

The Cougars might not be razor-sharp over the last few weeks, but the defense has locked down – outside of the loss to SMU – and …

What’s Going To Happen

Houston will outrebound SMU again, but the results will be much, much different.

SMU couldn’t seem to miss in the first meeting – that’s part of the reason why the offensive boards weren’t there – and now it’s about to hit a brick wall.

It’s not making 52% from three against the Cougars again, and the offensive punch won’t be there to overcome the lack of big shots from the outside.

SMU vs Houston Prediction, Lines

Houston 74, SMU 62

Line: Houston -11, o/u: 137

ATS Confidence out of 5: 2

Must See Rating: 3.5

5: March

1: February

