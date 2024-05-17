SMU transfer Ja’Heim Hudson recaps ‘lovely’ Auburn visit

Auburn continued its pursuit of an experienced forward Wednesday by welcoming a former three-star recruit to campus for a visit.

Ja'Heim Hudson, a former forward for Georgia State and SMU, stopped by Auburn on Wednesday for an official visit. After spending three seasons at the mid-major level, Hudson is ready to compete on the giant stage that is the SEC. He tells Auburn Live that Auburn coaches were upfront with how they planned to use him, and what the expectations would be if he signed with the Tigers.

“You can’t turn that down. I love how they put it right in front of me. That was the best pitch,” Hudson said. “I’ve dreamed about being on this type of stage and now I’m getting the opportunity. It’s surreal. It’s too good to be true. It’s a great opportunity and I definitely want to take the best route. I want to make the most of it.”

Last season at SMU, Hudson appeared in 34 games with one start where he averaged 5.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. At Georgia State, he made 34 starts while appearing in 56 games. His breakout season occurred as a sophomore in 2022-23 when he scored 10.1 points and recorded 6.8 rebounds per game.

Hudson is the second transfer forward to visit Auburn this week, joining former Texas star Dillon Mitchell. Following Tuesday’s visit, Mitchell has placed Auburn in his top three, joining Cincinnati and Miami.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire