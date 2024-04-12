SMU suspends football player named in high-speed Dallas crash

In this screen grab taken from dash camera video provided by Bill Nabors, two speeding sports cars, left and second from left, cause a chain-reaction crash on the North Central Expressway, in Dallas, Saturday, March 30, 2024. Dallas police said Wednesday, April 10, that Kansas City Chiefs' wide receiver Rashee Rice faces charges including aggravated assault after he and another speeding driver of a sports car caused a chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway. (Bill Nabors via AP)

DALLAS (AP) — SMU football player Teddy Knox has been suspended after being identified as the second driver along with Kansas City Chiefs receiver Rashee Rice in a high-speed, chain-reaction crash on a Dallas highway.

The school said Thursday it was made aware of an arrest warrant for Knox issued by Dallas police and declined to offer further details on the suspension, citing student privacy laws.

Police have said the warrants issued for the 21-year-old Knox included one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

The 23-year-old Rice, a former SMU player who won a Super Bowl with the Chiefs in February, also is facing one count of aggravated assault, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and six counts of collision involving injury.

Knox's attorney, Deandra Grant, declined to comment other than to say her client is cooperating with law enforcement.

Rice’s attorney, state Sen. Royce West, said last week Rice had been driving a Lamborghini sport utility vehicle when the crash occurred. Knox was identified as the driver of the Corvette in a crash that involved four other vehicles on April 6. Police have said four people sustained minor injuries.

Knox, who is from Louisiana but played his final two high school seasons in the Houston area, played sparingly for the Mustangs the past two seasons after transferring from Mississippi State.

Police have said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini were speeding in the far left lane when they lost control and the Lamborghini traveled onto the shoulder and hit the center median wall, causing the chain collision.

Police said the drivers of the Corvette and Lamborghini left following the crash without determining whether anyone needed medical attention or providing their information.

