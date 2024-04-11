SMU suspends CB Teddy Knox, who faces same charges as Rashee Rice for Dallas car crash

When an arrest warrant was issued for Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for his part in a multi-vehicle car crash in Dallas this week, a warrant was also issued for SMU cornerback Teddy Knox.

SMU announced on Thursday that they are aware of the matter and that Knox has been suspended from the team.

Two cars linked to Rice were speeding on an expressway in Dallas and lost control, which touched off a crash that wound up including four other cars. The six occupants of both cars left the scene of the crash before authorities arrived.

Knox and Rice both are charged with six counts of collision involving bodily injury, one count of collision involving serious bodily injury and one count of aggravated assault as a result of a crash that resulted in two people being taken to the hospital.