SMU radio announcer Rich Phillips loses it on 100-yard kickoff return

The play likely won’t be remembered in what has become a seesaw C-USA game between undefeated SMU and Houston on Saturday.

However, Brian Massey’s kickoff return to open the second half had the Mustangs’ radio voice Rich Phillips in high gear.

Massey took the kickoff five yards deep in the end zone and weaved his way through the Cougars’ special teams.

The return goes down as a 100-yard touchdown because college football rules have something against crediting players from where they actually start their journey.

SMU once trailed 17-0 and Massey gave it a 27-23 lead after the PAT.