SMU QB Tanner Mordecai throws 7 TD passes … in the first half

2
Barry Werner
·1 min read

Tanner Mordecai of SMU had quite a game in the first 30 minutes against Houston on Saturday.

Mordecai was 22-of-27 for 297 yards with 7 touchdown passes.

The Mustangs led 56-35 at the break.

Houston QB Clayton Tune threw 4 touchdown passes.

Oh, and the break did nothing to stop either QB.

Clayton threw his fifth TD pass and Mordecai threw his eighth in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire

Recommended Stories