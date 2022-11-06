SMU QB Tanner Mordecai throws 7 TD passes … in the first half

Tanner Mordecai of SMU had quite a game in the first 30 minutes against Houston on Saturday.

Mordecai was 22-of-27 for 297 yards with 7 touchdown passes.

The Mustangs led 56-35 at the break.

Tanner Mordecai at the HALF vs Houston: 🔹 22/27

🔹 297 Yards

🔹 7 TDs (Ties NCAA record)

🔹 SMU Leads 56-35 pic.twitter.com/jRJ9XFgmi3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2022

Houston QB Clayton Tune threw 4 touchdown passes.

Meanwhile, in college football, there has been an eventful first half between Houston and SMU pic.twitter.com/mdKTHcJTPH — Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) November 6, 2022

Oh, and the break did nothing to stop either QB.

Clayton threw his fifth TD pass and Mordecai threw his eighth in the third quarter.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire