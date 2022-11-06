SMU QB Tanner Mordecai throws 7 TD passes … in the first half
Tanner Mordecai of SMU had quite a game in the first 30 minutes against Houston on Saturday.
Mordecai was 22-of-27 for 297 yards with 7 touchdown passes.
The Mustangs led 56-35 at the break.
Tanner Mordecai at the HALF vs Houston:
🔹 22/27
🔹 297 Yards
🔹 7 TDs (Ties NCAA record)
🔹 SMU Leads 56-35 pic.twitter.com/jRJ9XFgmi3
— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2022
Houston QB Clayton Tune threw 4 touchdown passes.
Meanwhile, in college football, there has been an eventful first half between Houston and SMU pic.twitter.com/mdKTHcJTPH
— Lance Zierlein (@LanceZierlein) November 6, 2022
Oh, and the break did nothing to stop either QB.
Clayton threw his fifth TD pass and Mordecai threw his eighth in the third quarter.