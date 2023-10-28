SMU obliterates Tulsa with 52 first-half points

And the score at halftime on Saturday in the SMU-Tulsa game was: Mustangs 52, Golden Hurricane 3.

You read that correctly. SMU, which came in 5-2, put up 52 points on the Golden Hurricane, which was 3-4 before absorbing the beating in the first 30 minutes.

A callback to the Pony Express at SMU today, where the Mustangs put up 52 in the first half. SMU is the only team to score 52+ points in a half against an FBS opponent in the last three seasons. The Mustangs have now done it twice (also last season vs Houston). pic.twitter.com/4UtYLKWayS — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2023

undefined

SMU QB Preston Stone threw for nearly 375 yards and 3 touchdowns.

How about Tulsa held the time of possession advantage, 17 minutes to 13. Talk about a worthless stat.

Oh, and the Mustangs had all their points with 4:37 still left in the second quarter.

1ST QUARTER

TLSA SMU

SMU Mustangs

TD 14:10

P. Stone pass to R. Brinson for 74 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)

2 plays, 75 yards, 0:45

0 7

SMU Mustangs

TD 9:34

T. Lavine run for 1 yd for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)

6 plays, 41 yards, 1:51

0 14

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

FG 4:44

C. Meyer 35 yd FG GOOD

11 plays, 58 yards, 4:50

3 14

SMU Mustangs

TD 1:46

J. Knighton run for 11 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)

8 plays, 72 yards, 2:52

3 21

SMU Mustangs

TD 0:26

Isaiah Nwokobia 25 Yd Interception Return (Collin Rogers Kick)

3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14

3 28

2ND QUARTER

TLSA SMU

SMU Mustangs

FG 12:07

C. Rogers 42 yd FG GOOD

7 plays, 56 yards, 1:30

3 31

SMU Mustangs

TD 11:35

P. Stone pass to R. Maryland for 62 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)

1 play, 62 yards, 0:10

3 38

SMU Mustangs

TD 7:34

C. Wheaton run for 4 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)

7 plays, 80 yards, 2:07

3 45

SMU Mustangs

TD 4:37

P. Stone pass to M. Dixon for 17 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)

6 plays, 58 yards, 1:41

3 52

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire