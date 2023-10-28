SMU obliterates Tulsa with 52 first-half points
And the score at halftime on Saturday in the SMU-Tulsa game was: Mustangs 52, Golden Hurricane 3.
You read that correctly. SMU, which came in 5-2, put up 52 points on the Golden Hurricane, which was 3-4 before absorbing the beating in the first 30 minutes.
A callback to the Pony Express at SMU today, where the Mustangs put up 52 in the first half.
SMU is the only team to score 52+ points in a half against an FBS opponent in the last three seasons. The Mustangs have now done it twice (also last season vs Houston). pic.twitter.com/4UtYLKWayS
— ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) October 28, 2023
SMU QB Preston Stone threw for nearly 375 yards and 3 touchdowns.
How about Tulsa held the time of possession advantage, 17 minutes to 13. Talk about a worthless stat.
Oh, and the Mustangs had all their points with 4:37 still left in the second quarter.
1ST QUARTER
TLSA SMU
SMU Mustangs
TD 14:10
P. Stone pass to R. Brinson for 74 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)
2 plays, 75 yards, 0:45
0 7
SMU Mustangs
TD 9:34
T. Lavine run for 1 yd for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)
6 plays, 41 yards, 1:51
0 14
Tulsa Golden Hurricane
FG 4:44
C. Meyer 35 yd FG GOOD
11 plays, 58 yards, 4:50
3 14
SMU Mustangs
TD 1:46
J. Knighton run for 11 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)
8 plays, 72 yards, 2:52
3 21
SMU Mustangs
TD 0:26
Isaiah Nwokobia 25 Yd Interception Return (Collin Rogers Kick)
3 plays, 5 yards, 1:14
3 28
2ND QUARTER
TLSA SMU
SMU Mustangs
FG 12:07
C. Rogers 42 yd FG GOOD
7 plays, 56 yards, 1:30
3 31
SMU Mustangs
TD 11:35
P. Stone pass to R. Maryland for 62 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)
1 play, 62 yards, 0:10
3 38
SMU Mustangs
TD 7:34
C. Wheaton run for 4 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)
7 plays, 80 yards, 2:07
3 45
SMU Mustangs
TD 4:37
P. Stone pass to M. Dixon for 17 yds for a TD (C. Rogers KICK)
6 plays, 58 yards, 1:41
3 52