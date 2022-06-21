SMU Mustangs Top 10 Players: College Football Preview 2022

SMU Mustangs Preview 2022: Who are the top 10 players going into the season?

SMU Mustangs Preview

Offense, Defense Breakdown

Keys To The Season | SMU Schedule

Season Prediction, What Will Happen

Rashee Rice, WR, Sr.

He might not have been the most dynamic target last year on a strong SMU receiving corps, but the 6-3, 206-pound Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference receiver should be in for a breakout year as the No. 1 guy – he led the team last year with 64 catches

He made 137 grabs for 1,756 yards and 15 touchdowns averaging 12.8 yards per grabs over the last three years.

Jaylon Thomas, OT Sr.

6-5, 326. One of the top pro prospects in the American Athletic Conference, he’s going into his fourth season at left tackle after seeing time as a freshman as a right tackle. Two-time Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

Elijah Chatman, DE Sr.

6-1, 289. 76 tackles, 6 sacks, 20 TFL, 4 rumble recoveries, 1 forced fumble in three seasons. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

Tanner Mordecai, QB Jr.

6-3, 218. Hit 71% of his passes for 639 yards and 4 TD, 1 INT in three seasons at Oklahoma. 308-454 (68%), 3,628 yards, 39 TD, 12 INT, 202 rushing yards, 2 TD last year at SMU. Second Team All-American Athletic Conference.

Turner Coxe, LB Sr.

6-3, 243. 126 tackles, 12 sacks, 25 TFL, 3 broken up passes, 1 INT, 7 forced fumbles in four seasons.

Chace Cromartie, S Jr.

6-1, 198. 108 tackles, 1 INT, 6 broken up passes, 2 forced fumbles, 4 TFL in three seasons.

Camar Wheaton, RB Fr.

5-11, 190. Former Alabama five-star recruit who didn’t play last year for the Tide but should be SMU’s lead back.

Bryan Massy, S/KR Jr.

5-11, 185. 35 tackles, 1 INT, 7 broken up passes, 1.5 TFL, 27 kick returns, 30.9 ypr, 2 TD, 1 punt return, 43 yards, 2 blocked kicks in two seasons. Honorable Mention All-American Athletic Conference.

Jake Bailey, WR Sr.

5-10, 180. 88 catches, 1,043 yards (11.9 ypc), 4 TD, 30 rushing yards in three seasons at Rice. Honorable Mention Conference USA.

Jimmy Phillips, LB Sr.

6-3, 235. 94 tackles, 1 sack, 8 TFL, 2 INT, 2 broken up passes in four seasons.

