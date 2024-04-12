SMU football’s Teddy Knox turns himself in to Glenn Heights police in Dallas hit-and-run

SMU football’s Theodore “Teddy” Knox turned himself in to authorities Friday after Dallas police issued a warrant for his arrest, along with the Kansas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice, in connection to a hit-and-run crash on March 30 that injured at least four people.

Knox, a cornerback for the SMU football team, turned himself into Glenn Heights police on one count of aggravated assault, one count of a crash causing serious bodily injury and six counts of a crash causing bodily injury, according to police records. He is being processed at a regional jail in DeSoto.

Knox’s bond was set at $5,000 for each count.

This comes after Rice also turned himself in on Thursday to Glenn Heights police. Rice was wanted on the same charges. He was released on $40,000 bond.

The university suspended Knox from the team as a result of the crash.

Police said Knox was driving a Corvette and Rice was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, racing down North Central Expressway near University Drive in Dallas on March 30. The drivers lost control of the luxury cars, and one hit the median in the middle of the highway. Both vehicles swerved into traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash. Multiple people injured in the crash have hired attorneys.

After the crash, Knox, Rice and the passengers in the two speeding vehicles fled the scene, not stopping to see if anybody was injured or to provide insurance information to other drivers, according to police.

Four passengers who were in the two luxury sports cars won’t be charged, police said.

A police report obtained by WFAA-TV said 10.8 grams of suspected marijuana — less than an ounce — was found in the Lamborghini, but no charges have been announced in connection with the marijuana.

Rice’s attorney, Texas State Sen. Royce West, said at a news conference last week that Rice intends to take full responsibility for his role in the crash and will do everything he can to make the victims whole.

Deandra Grant, the attorney representing Knox, said in an email Thursday that he has fully cooperated with police and that she and Knox did not have any further comment.

Star-Telegram staff writer James Hartley contributed to this report.