SMU football player Teddy Knox turns himself in to police after Dallas hit-and-run crash

DALLAS - SMU football player Teddy Knox has turned himself in to police after an arrest warrant was issued for him and Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice for their roles in a multi-car crash last month.

According to online records, Knox turned himself in on Friday to the Glenn Heights Police Department. He was then taken to the DeSoto jail.

SMU say Knox has been suspended from the football team, but no other details were released about any other possible discipline he may face from the university.

Police issued an arrest warrant for 21-year-old Knox and 23-year-old Rice on Wednesday for a hit-and-run crash on North Central Expressway last month.

Knox and Rice were reportedly driving the two sports cars that caused the chain-reaction wreck.

Dallas police say everyone in the Lamborghini and Corvette walked away from the damaged vehicles without offering help to anyone else. Photos obtained by TMZ Sports show them leaving.

Police say Knox was driving the Corvette, and he now faces the same charges as Rice. SMU says it learned Knox was wanted and suspended him from the football team. The cornerback primarily contributed on special teams last year.

Although police say this was a hit-and-run crash, neither Knox nor Rice are charged with failure to stop and render aid. It's possible that charge could get added later.