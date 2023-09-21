SMU (and Florida) boosters should be able to spend money on whatever they choose | Whitley

We interrupt Deion Sanders news to bring you the latest from the college booster front:

SMU is back!

Please don’t hate the people who are making it happen.

They would be SMU’s chapter of the Billionaires Boys Club, which donated $100 million in the first seven days after the school announced it was joining the ACC. As part of that deal, SMU is forgoing about $200 million in TV revenue in the first nine years.

No problem.

“It’s a couple hundred million dollars,” booster David Miller told Yahoo!Sports. “I’m not losing sleep over it.”

SMU’s enrollment is only 7,000, but it probably has more oil-baron alums than any school this side of Saudi Arabia. They love football and were spending like drunken billionaire sailors long before NIL came along (see: 1987 death penalty).

The Mustangs helped give “Boosters” a bad name and image: Cigar-chewing fat cats with more money and ego than sense.

That flared this week with critics saying that $200 million would be better spent on academic donations or feeding the poor. Most boosters do donate to such causes. Miller’s given at least $75 million to build academic buildings at SMU.

Florida boosters have donated $763 million since 2005. Nobody’s saying that building a new weight room is more important than curing cancer, but think of how much pleasure (and pain) UF sports have provided in that span. Much of it wouldn’t have happened without booster help

Even if they were all cigar-chomping blowhards, so what? People have the right to spend their money how they choose.

I can only tip my hat to people like Miller, and dream of one day not losing sleep over spending $200 million. Now, we resume our regularly scheduled Deion programming and predictions for a weekend full of huge games.

Charlotte at Florida: This is not one of those games. In the interest of saving more space for Deion, we will dispense with our usual in-depth and astute UF analysis. Florida 38-10

FSU at Clemson: However much Seminole Boosters Inc. has donated in the past seven years, it has zero wins against Clemson to show for it. If there’s ever a time for a re-passing of the ACC torch back to Warchant U., this is it. FSU 24-20

Ohio State at Notre Dame: Ohio State hasn’t lost to Notre Dame since Jesse Owens was running track for the Buckeyes. That was before NIL, of course, when the Irish could buy a QB from Wake Forest to give them a passing game. Sam Hartman to the rescue. Notre Dame 28-24

Ole Miss at Alabama: Speaking of quarterbacks, if one doesn’t materialize soon for the Tide, Nick Saban might put in a call to Joe Namath. Seventeen points against USF? As bad as Bama has looked, it’s unfathomable that Saban would lose two straight home games. It is, right? Alabama 24-17

USF at Rice: Speaking of USF, nobody cares about this game enough to make a prediction. But the Bulls put billboards this week that read #BEATRICE. I don’t know who Beatrice is, but she would probably beat either of these teams.

Booster Update: Boosters are donating $38.4 million to UF athletics this year. None, so far, has been spent on football special teams.

Mississippi State at South Carolina: The Bulldogs have almost as many offensive problems as Alabama. Somewhere, Mike Leach weeps. It won’t help to play a team looking for redemption after its second-half fizzle against Georgia last week. South Carolina 30-14

Colorado at Oregon: In the past week, Coach Prime has appeared on “60 Minutes,” “Good Morning America,” “Meet the Press,” “The Simpsons,” and spoken to the U.N. General Assembly before singing a duet with Taylor Swift at her concert at MetLife Stadium. If the Buffaloes win Saturday, Sanders will transform into a Greek God whisk to spend eternity at either Mount Olympus or Oprah’s Montecito mansion.

Please, Ducks, stop the madness. Oregon 34-17

From Nov. 7, 1981, SMU's Eric Dickerson (19) runs the ball against against Rice during the first half of an during an NCAA college football game at Texas Stadium in Irving, Texas. Dickerson, Heisman Trophy winner Eric Crouch from Nebraska and the late Steve McNair from Alcorn State are among 17 players selected for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame on Wednesday, March 11, 2020.

Oregon State at Washington State: The Pac-12 championship is on the line. The winner will be invited to the ACC if it promises to forgo TV money until 2067. The loser gets an invitation to park cars at the next Big 10 office Christmas party. Oregon State 33-28

Miami at Temple: Despite finally showing hints of being good again, tickets for last week’s Miami-Bethune Cookman game were going for $2. If the Hurricanes win Saturday, you probably won’t be able to get into their next home game for less than $2.50. Miami 35-16

SMU at TCU: The Horned Frogs are favored, but SMU boosters reportedly raised $400 million this week to bribe God into making it snow on Saturday and hamper TCU’s passing game. SMU 23-15

Last Week: 8-2. Season: 25-9.

Go Beatrice!

David Whitley is The Gainesville Sun's sports columnist. Contact him at dwhitley@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @DavidEWhitley

