SMU cornerback Teddy Knox suspended from team after Rashee Rice crash-related charges

Theodore “Teddy” Knox has been suspended from the SMU football team after authorities in Dallas announced he is wanted along with Kanas City Chiefs’ Rashee Rice in relation to a hit-and-run crash on March 30, according to media reports.

Knox and Rice are each charged with one count of aggravated assault, one count of a crash casuing serious bodily injury and six counts of a crash causing bodily injury, according to Dallas police.

SMU did not respond to a request for confirmation from the Star-Telegram on Thursday. A spokesperson for the university told the Star-Telegram in an email Wednesday that the university had not at that time received any information on the charges.

The university suspended him from the team as a result of the crash that injured four, sending two to the hospital, Fox 4 News reporter Blake Hanson said on social media.

Police said Knox was driving a Corvette and Rice was behind the wheel of a Lamborghini, racing down North Central Expressway near University Drive in Dallas on March 30. The drivers lost control of the luxury cars, and one hit the median in the middle of the highway. Both vehicles swerved into traffic, causing a chain-reaction crash. Multiple people injured in the crash have hired attorneys.

After the crash, Knox, Rice and the passengers in the two speeding vehicles fled the scene, not stopping to see if anybody was injured or to provide insurance information to other drivers, according to police.

Authorities have announced the passengers will not face criminal charges.

Dallas police told the Star-Telegram Thursday that neither Rice nor Knox had turned themselves in to authorities or been arrested. Dallas County Jail records do not indicate either man being booked.

Rice’s attorney, Texas State Sen. Royce West, said at a news conference last week that Rice intends to take full responsibility for his role in the crash and will do everything he can to make the victims whole. He and a spokesperson for his firm couldn’t be reached by the Star-Telegram on Thursday.

Deandra Grant, the attorney representing Knox, said in an email Thursday that he has fully cooperated with police and that she and Knox did not have any further comment.