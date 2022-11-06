SMU beat Houston 77-63 — this could be a preview of USC-UCLA

Matt Wadleigh
·4 min read

Did the college football world just give us a glimpse of what is going to come when UCLA and USC play each other in two weeks?

Southern Methodist defeated Houston 77-63 in a wild score, one in which Mustangs QB Tanner Mordecai threw for 379 yards but NINE scores in a record-breaking game.

The thing is: Is this a precursor to the Bruins-Trojans showdown coming up? Both L.A. teams have explosive offenses and patchy defenses, as shown by their performances on Saturday night against Arizona State and Cal, two of the worst teams in the Pac-12.

Nonetheless, it should be a thrilling game, and the chances of seeing a score like the SMU-Houston game is unlikely, although it could happen with those two teams in L.A.

Let’s take you through some of the statistics and facts from a 140-point college football game with a 91-point first half on Saturday night in suburban Dallas:

THE MOST EVER

ONE HALF, NOT A FULL GAME

INSANITY

NOT HOOPS

SCORIGAMI

91-POINT FIRST HALF

CRAZY

THERE YOU GO

MAYBE

POSSIBLE

LOL

400

YOU'RE NOT ALONE

THERE WAS ACTUALLY A PUNT?

CAME 18 POINTS SHORT

ONE WORD KEEPS SHOWING UP

THE MONEY QUESTION

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire

Recommended Stories