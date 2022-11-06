SMU beat Houston 77-63 — this could be a preview of USC-UCLA

Did the college football world just give us a glimpse of what is going to come when UCLA and USC play each other in two weeks?

Southern Methodist defeated Houston 77-63 in a wild score, one in which Mustangs QB Tanner Mordecai threw for 379 yards but NINE scores in a record-breaking game.

The thing is: Is this a precursor to the Bruins-Trojans showdown coming up? Both L.A. teams have explosive offenses and patchy defenses, as shown by their performances on Saturday night against Arizona State and Cal, two of the worst teams in the Pac-12.

Nonetheless, it should be a thrilling game, and the chances of seeing a score like the SMU-Houston game is unlikely, although it could happen with those two teams in L.A.

Let’s take you through some of the statistics and facts from a 140-point college football game with a 91-point first half on Saturday night in suburban Dallas:

THE MOST EVER

🚨 🚨 🚨 WE HAVE THE RECORD🚨 🚨 🚨 Houston scores a touchdown to trim SMU’s lead to 77-63 with 3:37 left. 140 total points is the most in an FBS regulation game in the AP poll era (since 1936). Now aiming for 146 (7-OT A&M-LSU game in 2018) — Sam Khan Jr. (@skhanjr) November 6, 2022

ONE HALF, NOT A FULL GAME

Tanner Mordecai at the HALF vs Houston: 🔹 22/27

🔹 297 Yards

🔹 7 TDs (Ties NCAA record)

🔹 SMU Leads 56-35 pic.twitter.com/jRJ9XFgmi3 — PFF College (@PFF_College) November 6, 2022

INSANITY

What a WILD night 🤯 – Astros win World Series

– No. 10 LSU upsets No. 6 Alabama in OT in an instant classic

– Notre Dame upsets No. 4 Clemson

– SMU def Houston 77-63 (highest-scoring regulation FBS game ever) pic.twitter.com/jW34SRN8EJ — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 6, 2022

NOT HOOPS

No, this is not a basketball game… SMU and Houston have combined for 140 POINTS 🤯 pic.twitter.com/uJwBySzbv3 — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 6, 2022

SCORIGAMI

SMU beats Houston 77-63, the highest-scoring regulation game in modern CFB history. SMU's Tanner Mordecai had 10 total TDs (9 passing). Most importantly, it's a CFB Scorigami. — Chris Vannini (@ChrisVannini) November 6, 2022

91-POINT FIRST HALF

A real halftime score: SMU 56, Houston 35 SMU's Tanner Mordecai is 22/27 for 297 yards and 7 TDs. Yes 7 TDs. — Yahoo Sports College Football (@YahooSportsCFB) November 6, 2022

CRAZY

THE LIVE TOTAL IS 123.5 😱 No defense allowed in Houston – SMU. pic.twitter.com/CE5sTEtEMi — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) November 6, 2022

THERE YOU GO

SMU beat Houston 77-63 tonight which is a new FBS record for points in regulation. After tonight I’m convinced that record will be broken when UCLA plays USC this season. #UCLA #USC #SMU #Houston #CollegeFootball pic.twitter.com/2J2hNOxXO5 — CFB Saturday Slate w/ Mick N Bus (@MickNBus_CFB) November 6, 2022

MAYBE

USC vs UCLA will make today's SMU vs Houston game look like a JV game. — Joseph Yun 🔰😷💉💉💉 (@2Yoon2ZeroBlitz) November 6, 2022

POSSIBLE

USC vs UCLA gonna be first to 60 — Keem Wick 🇧🇷 (@Hakeem__13) November 6, 2022

LOL

USC is going to give up a million points to UCLA and Oregon. Trojans still might win one or both. — Ralph D. Russo (@ralphDrussoAP) November 6, 2022

400

What's the over/under on passing yards for UCLA in 2 weeks? #USC — InsideUSC (@InsideUSC) November 6, 2022

YOU'RE NOT ALONE

USC and UCLA play in two weeks. One of those teams will win 48-45. I don't care which one. I'm betting the over. — Thomas Casale (@TheTomCasale) November 6, 2022

THERE WAS ACTUALLY A PUNT?

SMU leading Houston 70-49 early in 4th quarter. Now at 1,101 combined yards total offense & only 1 punt — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) November 6, 2022

CAME 18 POINTS SHORT

SMU on pace to exceed the 95 points Houston scored vs the Mustangs in 1989. https://t.co/xqJpzW6URw — Matt Zemek (@MattZemek) November 6, 2022

ONE WORD KEEPS SHOWING UP

I'm not sure what I expected the drive chart of the SMU 77, Houston 63 to look like but it's still stunning to see it pic.twitter.com/Hjj80sUZZf — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) November 6, 2022

THE MONEY QUESTION

Earlier tonight, SMU beat Houston 77-63. Is that going to be the final score of USC-UCLA? — USC Trojans Wire (@TrojansWire) November 6, 2022

