SMU and Houston combine for most regulation points in FBS history in 77-63 battle

SMU and Houston's offenses were both unstoppable on Saturday. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade)

If you enjoy watching numbers go up (and an unholy number of passing touchdowns), Saturday's game between SMU and Houston was your scene.

The Mustangs defeated the Cougars by the basketball score of 77-63, with the two teams combining for the most points ever scored in regulation in an FBS game. The only game to see more points on the scoreboard: Texas A&M's 74-72 win over LSU in a game that saw seven overtimes.

SMU quarterback Tanner Mordecai finished 28-for-37 for 379 passing yards and nine — yes, nine — passing touchdowns, plus 54 rushing yards and another touchdown on the ground. These were not easy touchdowns either.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune was arguably even more prolific, going 36-for-53 for 527 passing yards and seven touchdowns, but his three interceptions represented the majority of SMU's stops during the game.

Tune also had 111 rushing yards and a touchdown on 12 attempts, while SMU running back Tyler LaVine had 146 rushing yards and a touchdown.

Houston averaged 10.0 yards per play for the game, while SMU had only 7.8 yards per play, with the two teams combining 1,357 yards on the night. And one punt.