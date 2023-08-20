On smoky night, Ward shines in scrimmage

Aug. 20—PULLMAN — As the smoky air from Canadian wildfires slowly descended on Pullman on Saturday night, Washington State quarterback Cam Ward didn't seem to be bothered by the declining air quality.

The Cougars' junior quarterback looked as good, or better, than he has all of fall camp during the team's second and final scrimmage at Gesa Field. Ward tossed four touchdown passes on the day, going 12-of-15 for 191 yards in a series of game-like scenarios.

"We had a meeting today, just me and him, and I just wanted to see where he was at," WSU coach Jake Dickert said of Ward. "You get to this moment, he puts a lot of pressure on himself. But I've been really pleased with where he's at. ... This is just a culmination of a great week of practice, great situations and him going out there and commanding the offense and throwing strikes."

Breakout wide receiver Isaiah Hamilton, a senior transfer from San Jose State, led with three catches for 60 yards and one touchdown. Senior wideout Lincoln Victor added three catches for 55 yards and a score after missing some practices with a personal issue.

Those two were the top pass catchers on a day.

Sixteen players caught at least one pass.

Ward was the only one of WSU's five quarterbacks to throw a touchdown.

"I just felt like I was clicking on all cylinders," Ward said. "O-line had a fantastic day. Those guys have improved the most out of every position group all of fall camp. The receivers and I, we just put it together (and) I was able to put the ball in play."

Here are some other highlights, notes and quotes from WSU's second scrimmage:

Four touchdowns through the air

The first drive was arguably the best of the game for the offense, with Ward completing six straight passes for 75 yards after starting with an incompletion.

Ward hit Hamilton streaking down the middle for a 27-yard touchdown.

Then it got even more impressive.

On the second touchdown pass, Ward rolled away from three barrelling defenders then hit freshman Carlos Hernandez for a 24-yard TD. Hernandez was flagged for an excessive celebration.

Dickert joked that the team had Pac-12 refs officiating the game, but said the tough officiating is exactly what he wanted. A total of 11 plays were blown dead because of penalties.

On Ward's third TD, he was falling to the turf as he lofted a pass to Victor perfectly down the sideline.

The final TD pass included a spin move and a 4-yard completion to junior wide receiver DT Sheffield.

"I felt like the offense came out fast," Hamilton said. "We had a purpose and we came out fast ... I think overall we had a good day. Cam did really well."

Juice Players of the Day

The Juice Players of the Day went to Hamilton, junior defensive back Kapena Gushiken, freshman edge Michael Hughes and freshman offensive lineman Ashton Tripp.

"I think (Gushiken's) skillset fits exactly what we want to do and (I'm) excited about it," Dickert said. "Isaiah Hamilton, I think he's just one of those guys you forget about quite often with the firepower we have (at wideout)."

Defense has its moments

Hughes recorded two sacks for the second straight scrimmage. He was one of five Cougars who contributed to eight sacks on the day.

Gushiken had one of the plays of the day with a red zone interception and fellow freshman Aslan Fraser intercepted fifth-string QB Brady McKelheer to end the scrimmage.

The defense also mostly held the rushing offense in check.

Freshman running back Djouvensky Schlenbaker led with five carries for 37 yards, but 27 of those came on a single run.

Odds and ends

Several starters were held out for the second straight scrimmage, including defensive leader RJ Stone at edge and running back Nakia Watson. ... The offense wore red jerseys with gray pants and the defense had white jerseys with red pants. ... Pac-12 referees officiated the scrimmage. ... The team conducted 17 total drives with the defense forcing eight punts and allowing just four touchdowns. ... Kickers Dean Janikowski and Colton Theaker combined to go 3-of-3 of field goals.

Quote of note

Dickert on the wildfire smoke:

"Before we get started, I just want to send our thoughts and prayers to our neighbors to the North. Obviously, it's smoky down here. It's nothing (compared) to what a lot of people up there are going through and I think it's important we're with them here in eastern Washington."

