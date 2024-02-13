Smoky Mountain football hires former Tuscola coach JT Postell as new coach

Nearly four years to the day since leaving the mountains, former coach JT Postell is returning to the Mountain 7 Conference as the new head football coach of Smoky Mountain, according to a Facebook post from Jackson County Public Schools.

Postell was the head coach at Tuscola for two seasons (2018-19) following 11 seasons as an assistant coach for the Mountaineers. He was 12-12 and made the postseason in his first year.

"Smoky Mountain High School is excited to bring experience and longitude to the head football coach position," the district said on social media. "Coach Postell will be relocating to the Jackson County area to become an integral part of the Sylva and SMHS community."

Postell spent the past four seasons as head coach of East Gaston in Mount Holly, North Carolina, after resigning from Tuscola in November 2019.

Postell brought plenty of success to East Gaston while at the helm. He finished his tenure with a 24-18 record, becoming on the only coach to lead the program to three consecutive winning seasons.

