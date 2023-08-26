Smoky Haze Blankets Vancouver Amid Air Quality Alert

Wildfire smoke blanketed parts of Vancouver, British Columbia, on Friday, August 25, prompting air quality alerts in the Canadian province.

Footage captured by Lu Carrillo Mongerot shows hazy conditions in downtown Vancouver on Friday afternoon.

By Friday evening, 365 wildfires were burning throughout the province, according to BC Wildfire Service.

Smoke was expected to linger in the city through the weekend, local media reported. Credit: Lu Carrillo Mongerot via Storyful