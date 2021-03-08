Smokin' Joe Frazier feted with statue, mural in Philly

  • Joe Frazier Jr., looks at a statue of his father Joe Frazier, left, fighting Muhammad Ali, on the 50th anniversary of the boxers' World Heavyweight Championship boxing bout, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    1/6

    Frazier Fight of Century Philly

    Joe Frazier Jr., looks at a statue of his father Joe Frazier, left, fighting Muhammad Ali, on the 50th anniversary of the boxers' World Heavyweight Championship boxing bout, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • A statue of boxers Joe Frazier, center right, and Muhammad Ali, center left, is unveiled on the 50th anniversary their World Heavyweight Champion fight, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    2/6

    Frazier Fight of Century Philly

    A statue of boxers Joe Frazier, center right, and Muhammad Ali, center left, is unveiled on the 50th anniversary their World Heavyweight Champion fight, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • A new Mural Arts Philadelphia painting honoring Joe Frazier on the 50th anniversary of the boxer's World Heavyweight championship bout against Muhammad Ali, in shown on the side of a building in Philadelphia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    3/6

    Frazier Fight of Century Philly

    A new Mural Arts Philadelphia painting honoring Joe Frazier on the 50th anniversary of the boxer's World Heavyweight championship bout against Muhammad Ali, in shown on the side of a building in Philadelphia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

    Yahoo News is better in the app

    Stay in the know at a glance with the Top 10 daily stories

  • A new Mural Arts Philadelphia painting honoring Joe Frazier on the 50th anniversary of the boxer's World Heavyweight championship bout against Muhammad Ali, in shown on the side of a building in Philadelphia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    4/6

    Frazier Fight of Century Philly

    A new Mural Arts Philadelphia painting honoring Joe Frazier on the 50th anniversary of the boxer's World Heavyweight championship bout against Muhammad Ali, in shown on the side of a building in Philadelphia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • Weatta Frazier Collins kisses a statue of her father Joe Frazier, right, fighting Muhammad Ali, on the 50th anniversary of the boxers' World Heavyweight championship boxing bout, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
    5/6

    APTOPIX Frazier Fight of Century Philly

    Weatta Frazier Collins kisses a statue of her father Joe Frazier, right, fighting Muhammad Ali, on the 50th anniversary of the boxers' World Heavyweight championship boxing bout, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
  • FILE - In this March 8, 1971, file photo, boxer Joe Frazier, left, hits Muhammad Ali during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/File)
    6/6

    Frazier Fight of Century Philly

    FILE - In this March 8, 1971, file photo, boxer Joe Frazier, left, hits Muhammad Ali during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/File)
Joe Frazier Jr., looks at a statue of his father Joe Frazier, left, fighting Muhammad Ali, on the 50th anniversary of the boxers' World Heavyweight Championship boxing bout, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A statue of boxers Joe Frazier, center right, and Muhammad Ali, center left, is unveiled on the 50th anniversary their World Heavyweight Champion fight, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A new Mural Arts Philadelphia painting honoring Joe Frazier on the 50th anniversary of the boxer's World Heavyweight championship bout against Muhammad Ali, in shown on the side of a building in Philadelphia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
A new Mural Arts Philadelphia painting honoring Joe Frazier on the 50th anniversary of the boxer's World Heavyweight championship bout against Muhammad Ali, in shown on the side of a building in Philadelphia, Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Weatta Frazier Collins kisses a statue of her father Joe Frazier, right, fighting Muhammad Ali, on the 50th anniversary of the boxers' World Heavyweight championship boxing bout, at the Joe Hand Gym in Feasterville, Pa., Monday, March 8, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
FILE - In this March 8, 1971, file photo, boxer Joe Frazier, left, hits Muhammad Ali during the 15th round of their heavyweight title fight at New York's Madison Square Garden. (AP Photo/File)
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
DAN GELSTON
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

FEASTERVILLE, Pa. (AP) — Smokin’ Joe Frazier stood fearsome in bronze, his frozen left hook on the brink of connecting with Muhammad Ali, much as the power punch did 50 years ago in the Fight of the Century.

Linked forever by a trilogy of bouts, it’s the first meeting — won by Frazier when he slugged his way to the heavyweight title on March 8, 1971 by becoming the first boxer to defeat Ali — that defined Frazier’s career and helped his legacy live on in his adopted hometown of Philadelphia nearly 10 years after his death.

“It’s the still biggest event that has ever happened in the history of sports,” Joe Frazier Jr. said on Monday.

Frazier, naturally, has good reason to believe a fight that transcended boxing and touched on political and social themes of the day — oh, and left both fighters hospitalized — could stand as the greatest.

He's not alone in that opinion.

The 15-round spectacle between undefeated, Olympic champions is at least on the short list of the 20th century’s most enduring sporting events.

His fans — new and old — family and friends in Philadelphia are determined not to let anyone forget his legacy.

Frazier was feted throughout the area on Monday on the anniversary of his decision victory with both a 9-foot-tall, 1,600-pound statue — earmarked for a planned Pennsylvania sports museum — and a mural in North Philly.

His statue was unveiled at a new gym owned by Joe Hand Promotions, whose founder formed a group called Cloverlay and helped bankroll Frazier early in his career. Hand and his family, who long had a vested interest in Frazier, spoke of the champ who “had the biggest heart" at the gym in lower Bucks County, just north of Philadelphia.

Two of Frazier’s sons and one daughter were among the family members that attended the unveiling of the statue that stands inside the gym’s window and is visible from the street.

“I want you to see the statue and I want you to think of Joe Frazier and Ali, not for where they just were, but where they came from,” Frazier Jr. said. “They came from work and dedication.”

Patricia Hand, who worked for a law firm that represented Frazier, typed the contract for the fight and recalled mingling with the A-list celebrities and politicians who all wanted a seat that night at Madison Square Garden.

“I can’t believe 50 years later it has this interest,” she said.

She was the only woman allowed at a lunch at famed New York sports watering-hole Toot’s Shor after the contract signing and sat next to Frank Gifford. Hand even recalled one hiccup when Ali hugged Frazier after they signed the deal.

“Frazier stood with his hands to his side and the back of his jacket split,” she said. “He took great care in how he looked that day and they had to send somebody from Madison Square Garden out to get him a jacket.”

His win over Ali was played on a loop at Joe Hand Gym, and one of the few remaining original promotional bannersits corners frayed by time — was raised at a ceremony where Frazier seemed Smokin’ one more time.

“It just means so much just to see the accolades, the admiration, how much people revere not just Ali, but my father,” Frazier Jr. said. “They both have a story. We loved Ali just as much as we love Frazier. At the end of the day, this was the one my father was victorious in.”

The mural is emblazoned with one of Frazier’s favorite sayings: “There is no right way to do wrong and there is no wrong way to do right.”

Frazier already has a statue at an entertainment complex near Philadelphia’s three sports stadiums near the now-demolished Spectrum, an arena where he fought. Frazier, who died Nov. 7, 2011 after a brief battle with liver cancer at the age of 67, spent much of his life in his adopted hometown fighting until the end to earn respect as one of the city’s sports greats.

“He just represents what Philadelphia is all about,” Frazier Jr. said. “Work hard. It’s not all about talking with your mouth. It’s speaking with your action. That’s what it’s about.”

___

More AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/apf-sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Recommended Stories

  • ESPN releases footage of Petr Yan’s corner after controversial illegal knee

    Petr Yan and Aljamain Sterling were fighting a close battle for Yan's bantamweight belt at UFC 259 on Saturday. The fight finish, which saw Sterling laid out on the canvas, resulted in Yan losing his belt. The result came after Yan drove an illegal knee into Sterling's head while he was a downed opponent. Yan's disqualification came after the referee determined the blow was intentional because it occurred after the referee had said Sterling was down prior to the blow. Yan was slightly ahead on the scorecard when the bout was stopped. He was up 29-28 according to two judges, while the third judge had it 29-28 in favor of Sterling. Just before Yan delivered the illegal knee, one of his cornerman was yelling for him to only punch. After he threw the knee, another of his cornermen was cheering, seemingly believing he had won the fight. The confusion seems to stem from a Russian cornerman allegedly yelling to Yan, in Russian, to deliver a kick. This comes from UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov telling commentator Daniel Cormier what he heard the Russian speaking cornerman say. ESPN, which broadcasted the fight, released video of the exchange to its Instagram channel on Sunday. Petr Yan's corner allegedly telling him to kick Aljamain Sterling View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN MMA (@espnmma) TRENDING > UFC 259 recap & highlights: Petr Yan vs. Aljamain Sterling Both Yan and Sterling were calling for an immediate rematch after the fight. Yan, of course, didn't want to lose his belt that way, and Sterling was just as adamant that he didn't want to win it in such a fashion. UFC president Dana White said that he hopes to book the rematch as soon as possible after both men are medically cleared to fight. Dana White weighs in on controversial illegal knee (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • Mixed Martial Arts: Swedes go pro to keep fighting careers going

    Sweden's mixed martial artists have been forced into an odd career choice if they want to keep fighting -- they have to turn pro. The country's COVID-19 restrictions insist that only elite sports competitions can take place. "I'm not sure, but I heard some of the fighters on the card are getting around 1,500 crowns ($174.99) for fighting tonight," rising UFC bantamweight star Pannie Kianzad, whose partner Ilaz Zabelaj is first up on the card, told Reuters as he warmed up.

  • What’s next for Israel Adesanya?

    Amanda Nunes continued her domination of the women's side of mixed martial arts at UFC 259, making quick work of Megan Anderson in their co-main event bout. Israel Adesanya had hoped to join Nunes as the UFC's latest champ-champ, but failed in his bid to take the light heavyweight title from Jan Blachowicz. He remains the UFC middleweight champion with the loss to Blachowicz being the first of his professional mixed martial arts career. Following UFC 259, company president Dana White addressed what's next for Adesanya. (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube) TRENDING > Dana White rips 10-8 rounds for Blachowicz vs. Adesanya | UFC 259 Post-Fight

  • Tim Elliott blasts Jordan Espinosa amid dominant beatdown at UFC 259: 'Little woman beater'

    As they were grappling on the floor near the end of the second round, a bizarre conversation ensued between them which may explain why Elliott wanted the fight.

  • 'Go and pick cotton': Lille's Sanches reveals racial abuse in cup win

    "For all the racist comments, we continue to laugh," Sanches, who claimed an assist for the French Ligue 1 leaders, wrote on Instagram. The slur refers to the slave trade between the 15th and 19th centuries when African men, women and children endured a life of subjugation on cotton plantations. Elsewhere, Algerian winger Adam Ounas also revealed he had received racist abuse on social media after he scored a goal and assisted another in Crotone's 4-2 Serie A win over Torino on Sunday.

  • UFC 259 bonuses all go to preliminary fighters

    Though UFC 259 features three championship fights, none of the athletes in any of those title fights earned UFC 259 bonuses. All of the UFC 259 official performance bonuses went to preliminary card fighters. UFC 259 Fight of the Night: Kennedy Nzechukwu vs. Carlos Ulberg Kennedy Nzechukwu and Carlos Ulberg each earned an additional $50,000 for their efforts in the UFC 259 Fight of the Night. Ulberg started things off with a brutal head kick, but Nzechukwu survived. The two battled back and forth until Nzechukwu ended it with a crushing knockout in the second round. Though Ulberg didn't get a W, he and Nzechukwu were honored with the Fight of the Night bonus. Kennedy Nzechukwu def Carlos Ulberg UFC Performance of the Night: Uros Medic Uros Medic scored a brutal finish of Aalon Cruz that earned him one of two Perfomance of the Night honors. Medica rocked Cruz, stormed him with a flying knee that sent him to his knees, and then landed a flurry of punches until the referee stopped the fight 1:40 into the first round. Uros Medic punches Aalon Cruz at UFC 259 UFC Performance of the Night: Kai Kara-France Kai Kara-France weathered an early storm from Rogerio Bontorin, he came roaring back to not only win, but earn the other Performance of the Night bonus. Bontorin took Kara-France's back, attacking with chokes, but was unable to secure the submission. Kara-France returned the favor by cracking him with right hands that forced the referee to stop the fight five ticks left on the first-round clock, earning the W and an extra $50,000. Kai Kara-France punches Rogerio Bontorin at UFC 259 TRENDING > UFC 259 results: Blachowicz denies Adesanya; Nunes rolls; Yan loses belt to DQ Tim Elliott addresses disturbing words shared in the Octagon | UFC 259 Post (Subscribe to MMAWeekly.com on YouTube)

  • A humble Israel Adesanya reveals his true character after failed pursuit of glory

    Adesanya showed his peers how it is done, even in a losing effort.

  • Changed the Game: Li Na, Asia's first tennis star, opened the door for Naomi Osaka

    Asia's beloved tennis hero took on the Chinese government to win back control of her trailblazing career.

  • 2021 NFL free agency: Top 7 QBs available in free agency (and 5 others who could be traded)

    The real movement among quarterbacks might not be in free agency.

  • 2021 All-Star Game, the future of the dunk contest, Blake to Brooklyn

    Chris Haynes is joined by Yahoo Sports' Vincent Goodwill to recap Sunday night's NBA All-Star festivities.

  • Report: UFC drops heavyweights Junior dos Santos, Alistair Overeem

    Two of UFC's longest-tenured heavyweights are on the way out.

  • UFC world in disbelief after Petr Yan's blatantly illegal knee gives title to Aljamain Sterling via DQ

    No one wants to win a belt this way.

  • Kyle Larson wins at Las Vegas in 4th race after NASCAR reinstatement

    Larson missed 32 races in 2020 after he was fired from his ride at Chip Ganassi Racing for saying a racial slur during a virtual race.

  • Knees and kicks to a downed MMA fighter rule reinterpreted by athletic commissions

    This article on knees and kicks to a downed opponent was originally published in September of 2013, but is rather relevant to current times as Petr Yan lost his bantamweight championship at UFC 259 after illegally and intentionally kneeing Aljamain Sterling. How athletic commissions interpret the rule about knees and kicks to a downed fighter and how referees enforce the rule has changed. UFC Vice President of Regulatory Affairs and former Executive Director of the Nevada State Athletic Commission Marc Ratner appeared on a recent edition of UFC Tonight on Wednesday and explained the new interpretation of what is a foul and what isn’t in regards to kneeing and kicking a “downed” fighter. The Unified Rules of mixed martial arts describes a “downed” fighter as a fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. The Association of Boxing Commissions website defines a downed fighter as, “A grounded opponent is any fighter who has more than just the soles of their feet on the ground. (i.e. could have one shin or one finger down to be considered a downed fighter) If the referee determines that a fighter would be a grounded fighter, but is not solely because the ring ropes or cage fence has held fighter from the ground, the referee can instruct the combatants that he is treating the fighter held up solely by the cage or ropes as a grounded fighter.” The wording of the rule and the rule’s intent has not changed, but the way the rule is interpreted and enforced has. “The rule is really the same,” said Ratner. “The interpretation that we’ve come up with, with the Association of Boxing Commissions, which should be called the Association of Combat Commissions – they should change that – but the spirit of the rule has been violated by a lot of fighters. “Obviously if you’re downed and you have a hand on the deck, and you have three points there and you get kicked or kneed, that’s a foul,” he said. “But we have fighters now who are putting their hand down, bringing it up, putting it back down again. “I call it, if you’re talking basketball, trying to draw the foul. They’re hoping that the referee will see it and call a foul and maybe disqualify the other guy,” added Ratner. “So we’re telling the referees before the fights, go into the dressing rooms and say, ‘look, if you do this you’re doing it at your own peril and in my judgment as a referee, if you’re doing it, I’m going to call it legal.’” It is now up to the referee’s discretion whether or not a kick or knee to a “downed” fighter is illegal. “It’s a judgment call,” said Ratner. Be sure to Like MMAWeekly.com on Facebook and Follow @MMAWeeklycom on Twitter.

  • Federer feels his story is unfinished, eyes full fitness by Wimbledon

    Roger Federer never contemplated retirement as he spent 13 months on the sidelines due to double knee surgery last year and the 39-year-old says he is now pain-free and ready to play again with a feeling that his story is not over yet. Federer, tied with Rafa Nadal on a record 20 Grand Slam singles titles, has not played a competitive match since losing to world number one Novak Djokovic in the Australian Open semi-finals in 2020. The Swiss maestro will make his highly-anticipated return at this week's Qatar Open, where he is seeded behind U.S. Open champion Dominic Thiem.

  • UFC 259: Amanda Nunes quickly submits overmatched Megan Anderson

    Nunes, widely considered the greatest female fighter of all-time in mixed martial arts, dominated from the start.

  • Bryson DeChambeau takes strength from Tiger Woods text as he pips Lee Westwood at Arnold Palmer Invitational

    It was a heroic effort by Lee Westwood, as he tried to become oldest ever UK winner on the PGA Tour. But ultimately the evergreen 47-year-old was left to rue a short missed putt on the 16th to lose the Arnold Palmer Invitational to Bryson DeChambeau. Motivated by a text message from a Tiger Woods, the 27-year-old, came through. The reigning US Open champion was forced to hole a six-footer on the last at Bay Hill to prevail by one from the brave Englishman. It was a difficult afternoon in Orlando, with winds gusting and the greens crisping up. DeChambeau, that revolutionary character, was again showing he has the guile as well as the length. “I spoke to Tiger yesterday and we talked about just keep fighting no matter what happens and play boldly like Mr Palmer,” he said.

  • March 8, 1971: Fight of the Century in photos

    On the 50th anniversary of The Fight of the Century, look back at the spectacular matchup between undefeated heavyweights Muhammad Ali and Joe Frazier. After being stripped of the heavyweight title for refusing the 1967 Vietnam draft, Ali sought to reclaim his belt from new champion Frazier. The match lasted a full 15 rounds. Although Ali dominated the first few, Frazier landed a series of blows that dropped Ali on the canvas. Frazier won by unanimous decision, but this was just the beginning of the heavyweight saga.

  • Knicks look to get past ugly loss as Pistons visit

    The New York Knicks might get Derrick Rose back for their final game before the All-Star break after all. The Knicks were without the veteran point guard on Tuesday due to the NBA's health and safety protocols as they took a 119-93 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs. Rose was forced to sit out because of an inconclusive COVID-19 test prior to the game.

  • Perfect Giannis powers Team LeBron to All-Star Game win as James sits out 2nd half

    James, who questioned holding the game in the first place, was content to watch as his team cruised to victory.