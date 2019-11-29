'Smokey' Brown trick play helps Bills beat Cowboys on Thanksgiving

John “Smokey” Brown became the first Buffalo receiver to throw a touchdown pass as the Bills went on to beat the Dallas Cowboys 26-15 on Thursday.

The Cowboys Thanksgiving was ruined in Dallas, with Buffalo heaping more pressure on head coach Jason Garrett – one particular Dak Prescott play even had owner Jerry Jones with his head in his hands as he watched on.

The win gave the Bills (9-3) their first Thanksgiving victory since 1975 in their first appearance on the holiday in a quarter of a century.

On a brilliant night for the Bills, in which they scored 23 unanswered points, the undoubted highlight of the night was Brown’s touchdown pass.

In the second quarter the Bills defense strip-sacked Prescott which ultimately led to a fourth-and-one with 30 yards to play with. Quarterback Josh Allen fumbled the snap but somehow managed to recover the ball and get the first down regardless.

From that, a trick play was slung out to wide receiver Brown, who found running back Devin Singletary in the end zone.

The Bills now look good for a wildcard spot as they sit behind the Patriots, while Dallas continue to struggle in a poor NFC East.

Elsewhere, the day started with the Chicago Bears getting a much needed over an injury-hit Detroit Lions. Undrafted rookie David Blough throw his first NFL touchdowns for the Lions, but Mitch Trubisky eventually managed to get his team over the line.

the New Orleans Saints wrapped up the NFC South for the third straight year after beating the Atlanta Falcons 26-18 in a divisional matchup. Utility back Taysom Hill had an impressive night, catching, throwing, rushing and blocking to help his side to victory.

