Smoke Monday’s outlook for the 2022 NFL Draft

Smoke Monday is set to begin the next stage of his football career.

Monday started at safety for two seasons but was a key contributor in each of his four seasons on The Plains. Monday appeared in 50 games in his time at Auburn and made 172 tackles, 17.0 TFLs, 6.0 sacks, five interceptions, 13 passes defended, and three pick-sixes.

Monday earned a bigger role for himself each season and eventually became one of the hardest-hitting players in the country.

With the NFL Combine completed the next step for Monday is Auburn’s Pro Day on March 15 and then the NFL Draft. Ahead of those two milestone days here is a look at Monday’s strengths and weaknesses as a prospect.

Smoke Monday's NFL Comparison

Monday’s NFL comparison is Baltimore Ravens safety DeShon Elliot.

“Two-year starter with a fierce field demeanor but limitations that could be a concern in the passing game. Monday’s an alpha with hitting always on his mind, but occasionally the big-game hunting will lead to missed tackles. He lacks top-end speed to stay connected for long periods of time and his instincts and play recognition can be spotty when processing. Monday should find a role as a force player near the line of scrimmage but his ceiling might be dictated by how a team decides to use him.”

Combine Results

MEASURABLES

Height: 6-2

Weight: 207

Arms: 32 1/2″

Hands: 9 1/8″

DRILLS

40-yard dash: 4.52

Broad jump: 124″

3-cone drill: 7 seconds

Strengths

Let’s start off with the strengths of Monday. Perhaps the most noticeable part of Monday’s game is his passion and leadership. Whichever team drafts him will immediately add a quality leader to their locker room.

Another clear strength is Monday’s tackling ability. Monday does not shy away from contact and does an excellent job of delivering a hard hit and rarely misses a tackle.

Lastly, Monday is a playmaker, he had a pick-six in each of the past three seasons and has experience playing special teams.

Weaknesses

No prospect is perfect and Monday has some limitations.

While Monday excels in run-support, he struggles in man-coverage where his lack of elite speed can allow faster and smoother receivers to create separation. In addition, he can be over aggressive in run-support and is susceptible to play action or a trick play.

Concerns about his speed were not helped by his 4.52 40-yard dash which was one of the slowest by a safety at the combine.

Draft Projection

Monday is projected to be drafted in the third or fourth rounds of the coming draft. Luke Easterling of Draft Wire sent Monday to the San Francisco 49ers in his latest Mock Draft.

The 49ers only have two safeties on the roster (FS Jimmie Ward and SS Talanoa Hufanga), and will need to add depth to the position. This could allow Monday to start as a backup and special teams contributor while he adjusts to the NFL and improves his game.

This is an ideal role for Monday as he needs time to improve his coverage skills and should be used in a role that highlights his strengths as a player in the box and limits his time spent in coverage.

