Smithville's Kaitlyn Carr sets PR in runner-up finish at Wooster Invite

WOOSTER — It wasn’t the win that Kaitlyn Carr was hoping for Saturday, but the Smithville runner still walked away feeling pretty good about herself.

Sticking to eventual champ Madelyn Begert of Northwest the entire race, Carr was able to record a personal-record time en route to taking runner-up honors in the Division II/III race at the Wooster Invitational.

“It's always better to have competition because it pushes you more,” said Carr, who clocked a career-best 18:01.8. “There's always something ahead of you to keep your eyes on and focus on.”

Smithville's Kaitlyn Carr runs to a second-place finish in the Div. II/III race at the Wooster Invitational.

Despite finishing less than two seconds off the pace of Begert, who won in 17:59.2, the All-Ohioan quickly made it a two-person race as she was able to pull away from the rest of the field to make it a one-on-one battle with fellow sophomore. In the end, however, Begert was able to pull away from the local over the final 500 meters to take the victory.

And while Carr isn’t the biggest fan of moral victories, she will take the 14-second PR from her previous-best time of 18:15.80 set last fall at the Wayne/Holmes Invite.

“I think I need to work on my finish, that's what really got me there at the end,” she said. “I stayed with her the whole race, but then she out-finished me and that's what it normally comes down to.

“Looking at times, though, this shows me that I'm faster than last year and that's definitely a good thing.”

A handful of other runners had those same good feelings as they walked off the Wooster course on Saturday.

Another underclassman, Norwayne sophomore Lillith Dreibelbis recorded the second-fastest time of her career in placing seventh overall in 19:53.2 to help the Bobcats to an area-best seventh-place team finish, while Smithville freshman Maryn Eedman crossed right behind her in eighth overall (19:54).

Dalton’s Emberlynn Nolt (12th place, 20:03.4) also was a top-15 finisher in the 204-runner field, while West Holmes’ Noelle Smith (16th, 20:21.9) and Waynedale’s Clara Sundberg (21st, 20:53.5). also had strong days.

For Dreibelbis, it was about locating some of those familiar county faces that helped her maintain a pace on the ultra-fast Wooster layout.

“(Norwayne) coach (Tiah) Wingate told me to stick up with Emberlynn and I tried to do that with the first mile, but I think I came out a little too fast,” she said. “I started to have a little panic attack, because I couldn't see her, and then I was able to see her again and I knew what to do.

“I stuck with her and Maryn all the way around and then tried not to get boxed in”

Along with the Bobcats, West Holmes was eighth as a team, with Alexis Wagers’ 27th-place 21:17.9 following up Smith in the scoring, and Triway was ninth, thanks to a 33rd-place finish from Martha Johnson in 21:32.3.

For the second straight season, Rittman — a D-III school — competed in the D-I race at Wooster.

And, like the 2022 race, it proved it belonged as it finished 11th in the 26-team field with three runners earning top-10 finishes.

Led by freshman Annabelle Snyder, fellow rookie Ryver Ramsier (14th, 19:24.7) and sophomore Brooke Bowlby (19th, 19:34.7) also had impressive days.

“I proved that I can do it and that my body is able to do it,” Snyder said. “My coach told me to kick so I did. He always tells me to get a strong start so that was what I did, too.

“There are a lot of fast girls and I've raced most of them before; it was exciting.”

Wooster, which was 22nd overall, was led by Mattie Dunlap. The senior crossed in 34th place after a run of 20:01.6, a time that is second-fastest in just her second season in the sport.

The blistering-fast start, led by Lake's Daniela Scheffler winning by nearly a full minute with a 17:25.1, had Dunlap going out a little quicker on her opening mile that she wanted, but she wasn’t going to let herself fall back.

“I saw that time and my first thought was, 'What am I doing?' she said. “I don't usually go out that fast, but I knew it was an opportunity to stay at this pace and try and break a PR today. Normally my first mile I don't go out that hard, but it worked out really well because there was so many great girls that I was running against.”

This article originally appeared on The Daily Record: Girls XC: Carr's runner-up finish leads day of PRs at Wooster Invite