Smithsburg football: ‘Defense is going to be the strength of our team’

With practices in full swing and season openers around the corner, we’re taking a quick glance at each Washington County football team.

Smithsburg Leopards

Coach: David Miller, second year

Last season: 3-7, lost to Northern Garrett in 1A West first round

Top returners: Ashton Redman, Sr., RB/LB; Zak von Garrel, Sr., OL/DL; Jacob Lanpher, Sr., TE/LB; Braxton Byrd, Sr., WR/DB; Tanner Christ, Jr., OL/DL; Joey Ryan, Sr., WR/DB; Zac Smith, Jr., QB/DB; Vinnie Roncone, Jr., RB/DB.

Key losses: Willie Weakfall, TE/DL; Josh Hegbe, TE/DL; Logan Jiron, WR/DB; Michael Hensley, OL/DL; Cameron Rejonis, K/P.

Notes: The Leopards are set to open the season Sept. 1 at their newly renovated stadium, featuring a new artificial-turf field, a new eight-lane track and new LED lights. … Redman is the county’s top returning rusher after gaining 711 yards on the ground last year. … Smithsburg’s last winning season was in 2015, when the team went 6-4. … The Leopards’ last playoff win was in 2004 against Hancock in the region semifinals. … “Our offense is going to be significantly improved,” Miller said, “but our defense is going to be the strength of our team.”

Biggest challenge: “We’re still kind of a building program,” Miller said. “We haven’t been consistently successful here in a long time. It’s the mindset coming out, that we’re not a 3-7 football team, that we’re capable of better. We have to get past that hurdle and get the kids to understand that when we execute and we take it as seriously as we do some of the other sports here at Smithsburg that we can have that same level of success.”

Reasons to be optimistic: “I would say all the returning players who have played a significant amount of football over the last two seasons,” Miller said. “We have six offensive linemen who started games for us in 2021 or 2022, and the bulk of our offensive production last year. We’re still fairly young, but we have some experience coming into 2023. And I like our schedule a lot. It was good that we challenged ourselves with the Allegany County and western teams (in recent years), but now we’re playing a lot more teams that are in our same situation and closer to us size-wise as well. Our schedule gives us some optimism, and the fact that we have a new facility, a lot of kids have decided to come out that hadn’t played football in a while.”

Smithsburg football schedule

Sept. 1, vs. Francis Scott Key, 6 p.m.

Sept. 8, at Williamsport, 6 p.m.

Sept. 14, vs. Century, 6 p.m.

Sept. 22, at Brunswick, 7 p.m.

Sept. 29, at North Hagerstown, 6 p.m.

Oct. 6, vs. Clear Spring, 6 p.m.

Oct. 13, vs. Catoctin, 6 p.m.

Oct. 20, at Southern Garrett, 7 p.m.

Oct. 27, at Boonsboro, 7 p.m.

This article originally appeared on The Herald-Mail: Smithsburg High School football preview 2023