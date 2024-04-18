Smiths post link for inaugural Utah NHL hockey season tickets

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) — Utah’s new NHL team doesn’t have a name yet, and not one single player has crossed the state line — but you can already get in line for season tickets.

Smith Entertainment Group’s NHL in Utah page is offering fans a chance to drop a $100 deposit to secure a spot in line to get a seat during the inaugural season.

NHL Board of Governors approves Coyotes sale to Salt Lake City

Fans will have to fill out a short questionnaire before being forwarded to SeatGeek to complete the deposit.

The page’s frequently asked questions section also points out that Utah Jazz season ticket holders will get “priority access to NHL Utah season tickets.

For ticketing questions, the site says to email NHLinUtah@DeltaCenter.com or call 801-325-2208.

