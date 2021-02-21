Smiths lead No. 20 Missouri to 93-78 win over South Carolina

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) Dru Smith hopes all of Missouri’s players-only meetings lead to this.

Smith said the 20th-ranked Tigers met without coaches heading into Saturday’s game against South Carolina simply to make sure they were all of one mind heading down the season’s final stretch.

Missouri certainly looked in synch, with Smith scoring 17 and Mark Smith 13 as the Tigers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 93-78 victory over struggling South Carolina.

“You want to get everything out there,” said Dru Smith, the redshirt senior. “Anything that’s going to help us, we want to get it out in the air.”

The result was a hot-shooting, defensive-minded performance, with Missouri playing as it has for most of the season.

“It was great for our guys to get that win,” coach Cuonzo Martin said.

The Tigers (14-6, 7-6 Southeastern Conference) opened up a 19-point lead in the first half and stayed comfortably in front the rest of the way to sweep the Gamecocks (5-11, 3-9), who lost their fifth consecutive game.

The Smiths, unrelated senior starters, were a big reason for that as they powered Missouri’s game-changing 25-12 run in the opening half.

After Trae Hannibal’s second straight 3-pointer drew South Carolina to within 20-17 with 11 minutes left in the half, Mark Smith started the surge with 3 and Dru Smith followed with another from long distance.

By the time Dru Smith hit another 3 six minutes later, the Tigers were up 38-23 and cruising.

South Carolina rallied in the second half to slice its deficit to 59-52 on Justin Minaya’s basket with 10 minutes left.

Then the Smiths got going again, with Mark scoring seven points and Dru four as the Tigers stretched the margin back to 73-56.

“We told ourselves, `We’ve got to nip this in the bud,’ and that’s exactly what we did,” Mark Smith said.

The Gamecocks could not respond. Missouri shot 57.6%, the second time this season it has torched South Carolina after making a season-high 58.3% of its shots in an 81-70 victory last month.

“We continue to search for somebody to take ownership defensively. Defensively we’re really bad,” South Carolina coach Frank Martin said.

Missouri finished with five players in double figures. Jeremiah Tilmon had 17 points off a perfect shooting performance (5 of 5 from the field, 7 of 7 from the foul line), Xavier Pinson had 16 points and Kobe Brown 12, all in the opening half.

AJ Lawson had a game-high 22 points to lead South Carolina.

Missouri was contending for one of the top seeds – and the double-bye that comes with it – in the SEC Tournament before its three-game losing streak.

The Tigers’ defense played a big role early on as South Carolina, 12th in league shooting percentage, went 1 of 12 during one stretch. The Gamecocks had missed seven straight when Lawson nailed a 30-footer at the buzzer to give Missouri a 45-29 lead at the half.

THE BIG PICTURE

Missouri: The Tigers had been one of the SEC’s strongest teams before their losing streak. They played that way again. If the Smiths can continue hitting from the outside while Tilmon and Brown control the middle, they’ll be difficult to beat.

South Carolina: It’s been a true struggle for the Gamecocks to find consistency. Beyond Lawson and Keyshawn Bryant, South Carolina hasn’t had a third scoring option to count on. It hasn’t helped that point guard Jermaine Couisnard was out for a second straight game.

CUONZO MILESTONE

The victory was the 250th in Martin’s career. The Tigers’ fourth-year coach said he’s grateful he’s accomplished that many because wins “are so hard to come by. I’ll keep plugging along.”

TILMON RETURN

Jeremiah Tilmon had missed the past two games due to a death in his family. His return was a boost to the Tigers. “Just to have him back, have his presence back, you could really feel it on the court,” Mark Smith said.

UP NEXT

Missouri will face Mississippi at home Tuesday night.

South Carolina heads to Mississippi State on Wednesday night.

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/College-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Smiths lead No. 20 Missouri to 93-78 win over South Carolina originally appeared on NBCSports.com

Latest Stories

  • Everyone seems in agreement on winners, losers from Carson Wentz deal

    One day after the blockbuster Carson Wentz trade, the grades are starting to roll in - and they all sound the same. By Adam Hermann

  • Naomi Osaka makes awkward name gaffe while congratulating Jennifer Brady at Australian Open

    Naomi Osaka may have misheard Jennifer Brady during Osaka's victory speech.

  • Steve Nguyen faceplants LFA 100 opponent, hammerfists unconscious body

    Steven Nguyen pulled off one of the most violent knockouts you'll ever see.

  • Tecia Torres shuts down Angela Hill after accusation of ducking rematch

    "Beat some ranked opponents and then if it makes sense, I'll fight you."

  • Report: Houston Rockets, DeMarcus Cousins to part ways

    DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.

  • Kyrie Irving talks trash after LeBron James takes, misses technical FT (video)

    Kyrie Irving tired of playing in LeBron James' shadow on the Cavaliers.

  • Wind wreaks havoc at Riviera, delays Genesis Invitational

    Tiger Woods arrived at Riviera on Saturday just in time for the Genesis Invitational to be delayed by high wind. Two years ago, rain forced the final groups to play 34 holes on Sunday, so finishing the tournament was not expected to be a problem.

  • Buccaneers are focused on six of their free agents, with the goal of keeping five

    The defending Super Bowl champions have made clear their desire to retain as many of their free agents as possible. More recently, coach Bruce Arians has narrowed the objective, without naming names. As noted by JoeBucsFan.com, Arians has said on multiple occasions that the Bucs need to keep “five out of six” free agents in [more]

  • Anthony Edwards breaks laws of physics, unleashes dunk of the year

    Get this man in the dunk contest.

  • Salary cap moves begin: DeSean Jackson says Eagles have cut him, Packers cut two starters

    The Packers and Eagles need to get under the cap and started that process Friday.

  • This UCLA Freshman Gets the Gymnastics Team Dancing With Her "Desert Goddess" Routine

    UCLA's gymnastics team is nationally known for their skill and creativity within the sport, but the athletes' sideline support is something extra special. On Feb.

  • NFL source on why Jets should trade No. 2 draft pick over Sam Darnold

    For all the talk about Sam Darnold’s value and whether the Jets will eventually trade him, the truth is they’re sitting on a much more valuable asset.

  • A 'huge resounding' success: Shiffrin medals in all 4 events

    What a refreshing sight it was to see Mikaela Shiffrin basking in the afternoon sunlight after another successful day in the Italian Dolomites. After collecting her fourth medal in as many races Saturday by taking bronze in the concluding slalom, the American skier was asked if she was content with how everything went over these two weeks. Hopefully somewhere in these two weeks I can do some good skiing.’

  • Meltdown as sun halts Vegas-Colorado outdoor ice hockey game at Lake Tahoe

    The finish to Saturday's National Hockey League Outdoors game at Lake Tahoe between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche was postponed nearly eight hours due to player safety issues.

  • Watch Stephen Curry drain five in a row from the logo

    Best. Shooter. Ever.

  • Forget Zion Williamson, here's who Celtics fans should be watching in New Orleans

    The Boston Celtics are in New Orleans on Sunday for a national TV showdown with Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. But its just about everyone not named Zion that Boston fans should be focused on.

  • Logano wants peace at Penske following Daytona 500 crash

    A truce has yet to be called in the Team Penske camp amid friction following the last lap Daytona 500 crash between teammates Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski. Logano was leading Keselowski when Keselowski pulled out to attempt a race-winning pass, a move that caused contact that triggered a fiery eight-car wreck. Three of the cars involved were Fords fielded by Penske.

  • How Naomi Osaka became the most formidable force in women's tennis

    When Jennifer Brady walks out to face Naomi Osaka in Saturday's Melbourne final, she will be taking on the human equivalent of a Formula One car, according to Osaka’s physical trainer Yutaka Nakamura. Of course, any trainer will naturally talk up his or her client – that’s just part of the job. But in Osaka’s case, the last fortnight has done much to support Nakamura’s claim. Always nifty around the court, she has added a new level of dynamism to her game this year – especially when returning serve. Starting from a wrestler’s crouch, Osaka has been moving into her first step with such power and balance that even Serena Williams – the best server the game has seen – was broken four times in nine attempts during Thursday’s semi-final. “Naomi is an unbelievable athlete,” Nakamura told Telegraph Sport in an exclusive interview. “She is explosive, agile, and that’s why I compare her to a Formula One car. People say that her 120mph serve and her forehand are her weapons, but I think her speed can be a weapon too. “I worked with Maria Sharapova for eight years,” Nakamura added. “Maria built her legacy on the court. But with Naomi, it’s just another level. As an athlete but also as an activist, she has a different voice and she has a different vibe. “After Sharapova, I thought I had enough of travelling around the world and being with athletes one-on-one,” said Nakamura, who joined Osaka’s camp in July. “I had dedicated my life to the tour, and I didn’t see how anyone could go above and beyond Sharapova. But when I started working with Naomi, I thought ‘This is a different experience.’” Naomi Osaka exclusive column: ‘Why I use my voice in the fight for what is right’ If she can overcome Brady – the 22nd seed from the USA – on Rod Laver Arena tomorrow, Osaka will move to four majors, one behind Sharapova on the chart. But these are very different stories. Sharapova’s titles were spread over nine different seasons, and the pursuit of them ate up almost the entirety of her career. Whereas Osaka feels like she is only just beginning. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. Still inexperienced on grass and clay, she has won three of the last four hard-court slams – a statistic that she could improve to four out of five tomorrow. Worryingly for her rivals, she is still only 23. As a Japanese citizen who has lived in the USA for most of his life, Nakamura understands the tension between Osaka’s different ancestral heritages. He also uses his two languages to “draw on different parts of Naomi. When I am trying to fire her up, I sometimes speak English and sometimes Japanese. I am still playing with it. “I think that cultural diversity is a gift,” Nakamura added. “Japanese culture is very strong on discipline. Physically, we tend to be on the small side. But Naomi has that blend, just like Tiger Woods, who once claimed he was ‘Cablinasian’. Her father is from Haiti and her mother is Japanese. “It’s interesting to compare her with Maria, who had that Russian mindset that ‘I will do whatever it takes.’ Naomi is more introverted, but someone with a lot of inner strength. Her capacity to train, the intensity she can handle, goes above and beyond anything I had expected.”

  • Jayson Tatum reacts to Shaquille O'Neal, Charles Barkley leaving him off their All-Star lists

    Jayson Tatum is among the top candidates to be named one of the seven reserves for the Eastern Conference in next month's 2021 NBA All-Star Game. Two NBA legends aren't so sure of that, though.

  • ‘His teammates love him’: Dell Curry dishes on LaMelo Ball, Hornets

    Ball may only be 28 games into his rookie season, but the Hornets guard has already left quite an impression with his teammates.