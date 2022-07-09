Smithley, McLeod lose crew member and pit-stall selection at Atlanta

Pre-qualifying inspection in the garage is complete before Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series Quaker State 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway, with the No. 15 Ford of Garrett Smithley and No. 78 Ford of BJ McLeod being the only two-time failures.

Each team will lose a crew member and pit-stall selection for the race (3 p.m. ET, USA Network, NBC Sports Live, PRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). There were no three-time failures.

With no practice, Saturday’s qualifying session is scheduled to be the series’ first on-track activity of the weekend. Qualifying is scheduled to begin at 11:35 p.m. ET (NBC Sports App, PRN) with coverage beginning on USA at noon.