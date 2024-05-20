Smith: WNBA should thank Vegas for sponsoring Aces

- Caitlin Clark's rookie season, potential Aces three-peat and other WNBA storylines to follow<p>Yahoo Sports women basketball writer Cassandra Negley breaks down the top WNBA storylines entering the 2024 season including; what Caitlin Clark could accomplish in her rookie season, if the Las Vegas Aces can win a third consecutive championship, and if the New York Liberty, Seattle Storm and Phoenix Mercury did enough in the offseason to dethrone the champs. </p>3:34Now PlayingPaused
Game Recap: Aces 89, Mercury 80

Aja Wilson leads the Aces with 30 points, 13 rebounds, five assists and three blocks to a 89-80 win over the Mercury. Jackie Young added 23 points, seven rebounds, six assists, three steals and two blocks in the victory, while Diana Taurasi tallied 23 points and seven 3pt. FG for the Mercury in the losing effort. The Aces improve to 1-0 on the season, while the Mercury fall to 0-1.
Where will Bronny James go in the 2024 NBA Draft? | Good Word with Goodwill

Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek talk about the much-discussed prospects' stock heading into the 2024 NBA Draft season. Hear the full conversation on "Good Word with Goodwill" - part of the "Ball Don't Lie" podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.
A'ja Wilson on Aces' chase for a 3-peat: 'Only time will tell'

The Las Vegas Aces superstar spoke to Yahoo Sports' Kevin Chestnut about the upcoming WNBA season - which tips off Tuesday - and why she's excited for a chance at a third straight championship. A'ja joined Yahoo Sports on behalf of CarMax.
How Caitlin Clark's WNBA debut stacks up against other notable rookies

Caitlin Clark struggled early in her first regular-season game with the Indiana Fever on May 14, 2024, committing 10 turnovers in the Fever's season-opening 92-71 loss to the Connecticut Sun. Here's how that debut performance stacks up against first games by Michael Jordan, Dawn Staley and other notable rookies.
Smith: WNBA should thank Vegas for sponsoring Aces
Michael Smith is flabbergasted that the WNBA is investigating the city of Las Vegas sponsoring the Aces with $100,000 per player, arguing that the league should be thanking the city instead of probing.