Smith: WNBA should thank Vegas for sponsoring Aces

Where will Bronny James go in the 2024 NBA Draft? | Good Word with Goodwill

<p>Yahoo Sports senior NBA reporter Vincent Goodwill and NBA draft analyst Krysten Peek talk about the much-discussed prospects' stock heading into the 2024 NBA Draft season. Hear the full conversation on “Good Word with Goodwill” - part of the “Ball Don’t Lie” podcast - and subscribe on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or wherever you listen.</p>